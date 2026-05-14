Bringing specialist paediatric palliative care closer

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Source: New Zealand Government

Children with serious illnesses and their families will be better supported with compassionate, specialist paediatric palliative care closer to home, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Families caring for a child with a life-threatening illness are facing some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable. Parents and their children deserve to know they will have access to the specialist care support they need, wherever they live in New Zealand,” Mr Brown says.

Around 300 New Zealand children die each year from life-threatening or life-limiting conditions, and up to 3000 may require paediatric palliative care support. While general palliative care is already provided through local health services, some children with highly complex needs require additional specialist input.

“As Health Minister, improving access to specialist paediatric palliative care support has been a priority for me, because no family should have to face these challenges without the right care around them.”

Budget 2026 invests $15.5 million over four years to establish a nationally consistent specialist paediatric palliative care service, delivered through dedicated specialist teams in both the North and South Islands.

These teams will include specialist paediatric palliative care physicians, clinical nurse specialists, social workers, clinical psychologists, and nurse practitioners. They will work alongside health professionals nationwide, supporting and training local care teams so children can receive the best possible care in their homes and communities.

Importantly, the funding also provides for national service coordination and one registrar training position each year in specialist paediatric palliative care, helping build the workforce for the future.

Currently, Health New Zealand funds just one specialist paediatric palliative care physician based at Starship Children’s Hospital, limiting nationwide coverage, after-hours support, and community-based care.

“Paediatric palliative care specialists support some of New Zealand’s most medically fragile babies, children, and young people. Many have complex daily care needs, frequent outpatient appointments, and extended hospital or ICU stays.

“Our focus is on reducing the emotional, physical, and financial strain on children and their families as much as possible. This investment will allow more children to be cared for at home, surrounded by their families and loved ones, rather than spending long periods in hospital.”

The new services will begin rolling out from mid-2027, with both specialist teams expected to be fully operational by mid-2028.

In addition to the two new specialist teams, Health New Zealand has committed funding to Rei Kōtuku, a specialist paediatric palliative care service in Wellington, through a contract starting 1 July 2026 to provide care while the national specialist service is established.

“I want to acknowledge the dedication of Rei Kōtuku and the extraordinary work they do supporting children and families through some of life’s hardest moments. This funding will ensure families in the lower North Island continue to have access to vital specialist support while the nationally coordinated service is established.

“Supporting families through some of the hardest moments of their lives is exactly why the Government has been so focused on responsible fiscal management – so we can continue investing in the health services that matter most to New Zealanders, including specialist paediatric palliative care.

“Every child deserves care delivered with dignity, comfort, and compassion, and every family deserves to feel supported during the most difficult times imaginable. This investment is about building the future of a compassionate health system that supports children and families with the care they need, where and when they need it most.”

MIL OSI