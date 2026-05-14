New ED pharmacist role delivering faster care at Dunedin Hospital

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Source: New Zealand Government

A newly introduced pharmacist role in Dunedin Hospital’s Emergency Department is already helping patients get seen and treated faster, while giving doctors more time to focus on care, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

Improving patient flow through the ED and across the hospital

Saving doctors up to 20 minutes per patient

Delivering a safer, more streamlined patient journey from arrival to discharge

“This role has been a game changer for how patients are moving through the emergency department at Dunedin Hospital. It means patients receive more timely care, while doctors are freed up to focus on assessing and treating patients rather than paperwork,” Mr Brown says.

Introduced in December, the ED pharmacist role involves taking patients’ medication histories on arrival, entering them directly into the system, reviewing medicines, and identifying potential medication issues early in the patient journey.

“The impact has been immediate and measurable. In January, ED pharmacists saved doctors an average of 15 minutes per patient, rising to almost 20 minutes per patient in February.

“By ensuring medication information is accurate and captured at the front door, clinicians can make faster, safer decisions. That improves care right from the moment a patient arrives.”

The role operates Monday to Friday and is supporting both clinical efficiency and patient safety in a high-pressure environment.

“In a busy ED, every minute matters. Less time spent chasing medication histories means more time delivering care.

“That improved efficiency supports better flow not only through ED, but across the wider hospital, including ward admissions, inpatient care, and discharge planning.”

Feedback from ED doctors has been overwhelmingly positive, with doctors describing the role as a game changer, particularly for patients with complex or high-risk medication needs.

“We are building the future of a healthcare system that has patients at the centre and supports frontline staff. This is a strong example of how targeted workforce initiatives can improve care, ease pressure on staff, and make a meaningful difference for patients,” Mr Brown says.

MIL OSI