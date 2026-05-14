Family of Dylan Barford, whose body lay undiscovered near motorway for weeks, want to know how he wasn’t found sooner

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

Auckland man Dylan Barford’s body lay undiscovered near a motorway off-ramp for almost three weeks after he was reported missing and his family want to know why he wasn’t found sooner.

The body of Dylan Barford, 34, was found in grassland near the Hobsonville Rd off-ramp in Westgate on October 13, 2023. He had been missing since September 24.

There had been public appeals for information from police and multiple searches in the area.

Coroner Janet Anderson released her report into Barford’s death on Thursday, and found he died from accidental meth toxicity between September 24 and October 13.

Barford, the father of young twins, had been a passenger in a car driven by his ex-partner in West Auckland’s Massey on the night of September 23. Coroner Anderson said after an argument, he got out of the car and his partner drove away.

NZ Police

Coroner Anderson said Barford had a long history of drug use including meth and GBL, but had been using drugs less frequently in the year before his death.

But in June 2023, Coroner Anderson said Barford told his doctor he was experiencing low mood and anxiety which was getting worse and he had relapsed and smoked meth.

Barford’s ex-partner, who was also the mother of his children, told Coroner Barford he contacted her that night wanting GBL, and when he left her car he had both GBL and meth on him.

The search for Dylan Barford

Barford’s body was eventually found by contractors who were sent to a field near the Hobsonville Rd off-ramp to catch feral goats.

One of the contractors saw what he thought was a goat in the grass through binoculars, but it turned out to be Barford’s body. He was about 200 metres from the motorway.

Police told Coroner Anderson due to the knee-length grass he couldn’t be seen from the road, and while he was found in the general search area he was not seen by ground or aerial crews.

NZME/Michael Craig

Barford’s family were concerned by the adequacy of the police investigation along with the communication from police, the search operation and issues related to the scene where Barford was found.

They laid a complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), but it decided no action was needed.

During the search the bush area below where Barford was found was searched but not the open space, Coroner Anderson said. Police’s Eagle helicopter was tasked with looking in the open area.

Police said a debrief had been sent to helicopter crew to see if there were any system failures that contributed to not finding Barford sooner.

Barford’s family told Coroner Anderson they did not accept where Barford’s body was found was not easily accessible by the public, and believed tyre tracks in the field near his body, which police said was made by a gurney when transporting the body, were from a car.

They were unhappy with how the scene was secured and told the Coroner they believed police saw Barford as a drug user and “did not bother to investigate properly”.

Google Maps / Screenshot

Police told Coroner Anderson they would work with Eagle helicopter crew to see if there were any system failures that contributed to not finding Barford during the aerial search.

“I strongly encourage police to take this step,” Coroner Anderson said, “It is clear that the delay in locating Dylan’s remains caused significant additional distress to his family during what was already a devastating time for them.”

When contacted by RNZ, a police spokesperson said the officer in charge was on leave so was unable to provide a statement on whether police had taken that step.

Concerns about ex-partner

Barford’s mum, Rachel Barford, told Coroner Anderson, four weeks before her son disappeared he told her he’d overheard a conversation his ex-partner was having on the phone with another person who told his ex-partner to get rid of Barford.

Rachel Barford said her son had been upset with his ex-partner for hanging out with two male associates, and had gone to one of the men’s homes to confront her about “hanging out with random guys”.

Police interviewed Barford’s ex-partner several times, and GPS had shown after their argument the pair were not together.

Google Maps / Screenshot

A forensic pathologist told Coroner Anderson there was no evidence of injuries to Barford’s body and meth was present in his blood at a level of 0.24mg/l. That amount could increase the risk of sudden death, the pathologist said.

There was not other disease or injuries present that contributed to his death, the pathologist said.

Police said during their investigation they found nothing suspicious and nothing to indicate foul play.

Coroner Anderson said she was satisfied there was enough evidence to conclude Barford died from meth toxicity.

“Given Dylan’s background and drug use and the delay in locating his body, it is understandable people close to him harbour concerns about the nature of his death.

“However, general unease, suspicion and prior arguments with associates do not provide sufficient basis to conclude that his death was untoward.”

Coroner Anderson said Barford’s death was a “tragic, drug-related accident”.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand