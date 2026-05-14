Fears that violent assaults in Invercargill were homophobic, city councillor says

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Google Maps

An Invercargill city councillor says people are horrified by two violent assaults that have been linked to dating apps.

Two people were injured, one critically, after being lured to Queens Park in separate attacks last week.

Councillor and Y Southland chief executive Steve Broad said members of the LGBTTQIA+ and the broader community were upset about the attacks, although police have not suggested they were a hate crime.

Police were yet to confirm further details, including which dating app was used to lure the people to the park, or why the public were not notified following the first attack on 8 May.

A spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing, including establishing whether or not the incidents were linked.

On both occasions, there was more than one offender involved, the spokesperson said.

Broad said he hoped police, community organisations and others could examine what could be done in terms of safety advice, possible improvements to security or lighting and ensuring systems were in place to keep people as safe as possible in a “changing world”.

“Those foundational safety issues may be the same and hopefully there is change happening in this space, but I think technology certainly adds to the complicated nature of it,” he said.

Broad said he was gutted by the attacks.

“I find the attacks really sad as an individual. I’m probably still grappling with it on a personal level as well. The journey of me being gay, particularly through my teenage and young adult years, was one that … you didn’t always feel safe to be yourself,” he said.

“These attacks certainly resonate with me on that level.”

Despite those challenges, Broad said he had found Southlanders to be “some of the loveliest, warmest, realist and most authentic, loving people that I know. This community has been incredible to me”.

Broad was the highest polling candidate in last year’s council elections.

“This community has known my sexuality and has voted in historic numbers to say we see you, we accept you and we want you to represent us and maybe there’s more to me than being gay in the eyes of my community, which I think is a testament to them,” he said.

At the Y, Broad said he worked for an organisation that sent a strong message of diversity and inclusion.

“I see our young people, our rangatahi coming in and being so accepting and difference is normalised and difference is actually protected and really valued,” he said.

People had still approached him with fears the attacks were homophobic, he said.

“It’s a moment where the community gets to send a message to each other around who we are and that we are certainly as a community far, far bigger than this, far more accepting and far more safe than this,” he said.

“It’s also a reminder for the LGBTQ+ community that there is great hope and great things happening in this space but to be vigilant. There are still challenges when it comes to our acceptance and visibility and safety, so just to take care of each other and ourselves, particularly when navigating technology and connection.”

The first attack on the night of 8 May left a person in critical care and the second, in the early hours of 10 May, resulted in serious injuries.

At the time, acting Inspector Mel Robertson said it appeared people were lured to secluded locations late at night intending to attack them.

“Not only are [the offenders] taking advantage of people’s trust but they are planning these attacks with the intention to seriously injure these people.

“We urge anybody who is planning to meet someone from a dating app to choose a location which is public, or well-lit at night, as well as letting someone trusted know your plans and movements,” she said.

In 2023 a series of violent of attacks against gay men in Christchurch saw six teenagers charged with multiple serious offences.

Some of the attacks were filmed and shared on social media.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand