Waikato public thanked for reporting drink driver weaving all over expressway

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested one person while investigating a complaint from a member of the public who saw a vehicle repeatedly crossing erratically over both lanes at speeds between 30 km and 100 km p/h.

Around 2.40 this morning 13 May, Police signalled the vehicle in question to pull over on the Waikato Expressway near the Tamahere offramp. The driver complied and the vehicle stopped.

Breath testing procedures revealed the driver was over the limit, and further inquiries revealed that the driver had also breached their bail conditions on other driving matters.

Senior Sergeant Wayne Shanks, Waikato District Commander Centre says it was disappointing to see poor choices are still being made when people are drinking then driving.

“The driver was seen driving erratically so it’s frustrating that this still continues.

“We always encourage people to organise sober drivers, rideshare or a taxi if they have plans to drink.

We appreciate the member of the public who alerted us to this driver’s behaviour,” says Senior Sergeant Shanks.

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today but appears on the other driving matters later this month in the Manukau District Court.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI