Teamwork locates fleeing Waikato youths in family car

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Source: New Zealand Police

Teamwork by Hamilton police units responding to reports of suspicious behaviour at the wheel of a car in the northern suburbs yesterday resulted in four youths being safely apprehended.

Just after 1.30pm on Tuesday, 12 May Police received reports that a passenger in a vehicle appeared to be holding the driver at knifepoint.

Acting Waikato District Prevention Manager, Inspector Scott Miller says the occupants were allegedly travelling across the city. Police located the vehicle in Dinsdale, and the driver ignored instructions to stop.

The driver began swerving across the road, speeding up and slowing down to avoid Police. Police deployed tyre deflation devices to slow the vehicle.

“The vehicle then drove down a one-way street in Nawton where it finally came to a stop,” Inspector Miller says.

The four occupants fled but were apprehended very quickly by Police units on the scene.

Police inquiries established that the youth were all known to each other and there was no threat of violence made to anyone inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was driven by the registered owner’s son.

These youth are very lucky that their driving did not end in serious injuries – for themselves or any other motorists or members of the public, Inspector Miller says.

“We are particularly thankful to members of the public for reporting this suspicious behaviour that ensured we were alerted and no further harm was caused.

The four youths have been referred to Youth Aid.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI