Canterbury aquaculture company fined $24,000 for shellfish biosecurity breaches

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Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

A Canterbury aquaculture company that illegally supplied thousands of live green lipped mussels from a restricted area to an exporter has been fined $24,000.

Aroma Aquaculture Limited was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court today on one representative charge under the Biosecurity Act, following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

“This company supplied 27 consignments totalling about 259,000 kg of live green lipped mussels to the licenced fish receiver and exporter Ikana New Zealand Limited.

“The movement of the shellfish was in breach of movement controls in place to prevent the spread of Bonamia ostreae,” says acting director of investigations and compliance support Aleshea Allen.

Ikana New Zealand Limited did not have a permit to receive the shellfish and was fined $30,000 in March for its part in the offending.

Christchurch fish processing factory fined $30,000 for shellfish biosecurity breaches

“Bonami ostreae has had a significant effect on the flat oyster fishery, and we all need to do our part to prevent it from spreading. The movement controls are well understood by industry and have been in place across areas of the South Island since 2015,” says Ms Allen.

The investigation began when a biosecurity inspector discovered evidence that consignments of green lipped mussels were being moved illegally by a group of seafood producers, transporters, and processors.

“Our investigation found shellfish were moved in breach of biosecurity regulation as a result of a direct business arrangement between the management of Aroma Aquaculture and Ikana New Zealand.

“The vast majority of people who work in the aquaculture industry are responsible and do the right thing by following all rules and regulations. Aroma Aquaculture’s actions had the potential to cause serious harm to both the natural environment, and to the reputation of our country’s multi-million-dollar export and domestic shellfish industry. When we find evidence of offending – we take action,” Aleshea Allen says.

We encourage people to report any suspected illegal activity through the Ministry for Primary Industries’ 0800 4 POACHER line (0800 476 224).

MIL OSI