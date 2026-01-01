Mitch Barnett returns for Warriors for Magic Round clash, but no Luke Metcalf

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Source: Radio New Zealand

PHOTOSPORT

The Warriors co-captain Mitch Barnett is one of four players returning from injury for the NRL Magic Round clash against the Brisbane Broncos, but Luke Metcalf has been left out of the squad.

Metcalf was given permission yesterday by the Warriors management to talk to other clubs for next season.

It’s been a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for a player who was leading the Dally M Medal standings last year before a knee injury ended his season prematurely. He was granted a contract extension through to 2028, but coach Andrew Webster has preferred Tanah Boyd and Chanel Harris-Tavita in the halves since Metcalf’s return from a hamstring injury.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

Barnett has been named in the front row for Sunday’s match, after missing the round nine win over Paramatta because he was concussed in the preceding match against the Dolphins. Jackson Ford, who has started in all nine matches this season, drops to the interchange to accommodate Barnett’s return.

Ali Leiataua missed the Parramatta game for the same reason as Barnett and returns in the centres, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck out of action because of a shoulder injury.

Wayde Egan has also been cleared from a concussion, after he suffered a head knock in the first half against the Eels, and slots in at hooker, while Tanner Stowers-Smith comes on to the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Warriors, who are second on the NRL table, two points behind Penrith, are attempting to win their fifth game in a row, while the Broncos are attempting to right their ship after two consecutive losses.

However, they have the wood over the Warriors at Suncorp Stadium, with the Kiwi side not having won there since 2018.

Talisman halfback Adam Reynolds returns from concussion to the Broncos side, with Ben Hunt moving to the interchange. Philip Coates has been named on the wing for his NRL debut. He is the younger brother of Melbourne Storm winger Xavier Coates.

Warriors v Brisbane Broncos

4.05pm, Sunday, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

Follow updates with RNZ’s blog

Warriors: 1 Taine Tuaupiki, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Ali Leiataua, 4 Adam Pompey, 5 Alofi’ana Khan-Pereira, 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7 Tanah Boyd,

8 James Fisher-Harris (c), 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Mitchell Barnett (c), 11 Leka Halasima, 12 Kurt Capewell, 13 Erin Clark.

Interchange: 14 Sam Healey, 15 Jackson Ford, 16 Demitric Vaimauga, 17 Jacob Laban, 18 Tanner Stowers-Smith, 20 Te Maire Martin.

Reserves: 21 Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 22 Luke Hanson, 23 Makaia Tafua.

Brisbane: 1 Reece Walsh, 2 Josiah Karapani, 3 Jesse Arthars, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Phillip Coates, 6 Ezra Mam, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Preston Riki, 9 Cory Paix, 10 Xavier Willison, 11 Jaiyden Hunt, 12 Jordan Riki, 13 Patrick Carrigan.

Interchange: 14 Ben Hunt, 15 Ben Talty, 16 Va’a Semu, 17 Aublix Tawha, 18 Hayze Perham, 19 Josh Rogers.

Reserves: 20 Thomas Duffy, 21 Luke Gale, 22 Kane Bradley.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand