Get more Life in your weekend with RNZ’s latest newsletter

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Looking for some diversion from the news cycle? RNZ’s new Life newsletter, which launches this weekend, has everything you need.

The Life newsletter brings together a handpicked selection of RNZ’s best lifestyle and entertainment content – from interviews, features and recipes to photo albums, videos and podcasts – delivered straight to your inbox on a Saturday morning. It’s the perfect partner to a weekend lie-in.

Readers can expect fresh recommendations, hidden gems and thoughtful reporting, carefully selected by RNZ editors.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand