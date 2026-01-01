Māori Queen Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po meets Prince William at Windsor Castle

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, the Māori queen, has met with Prince William at Windsor Castle in London.

They discussed “a range of global topics”, a post on the Kiingitanga Facebook page said.

“Te Arikinui affirmed her belief in the power of indigenous knowledge and intergenerational stewardship to help solve the world’s environmental and social challenges.

“During the visit, Te Arikinui also attended a celebration of rangatahi who have improved their lives with support from The King’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.”

A pleasure to meet with Māori Queen Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po today at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/ILFeMSmDqX — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2026

Kiingitanga said she was “following in the footsteps of her tūpuna and continuing eight generations of engagement with the British Royal Household”.

Prince William also posted about the encounter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, saying it was “a pleasure”.

Te Arikinui was elected queen in 2024 following the death of her father, Kīngi Tūheitia.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand