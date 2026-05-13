Daniel Hillier to follow out Rory McIlroy at PGA Championship

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Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

New Zealander Daniel Hillier will follow out Masters champion Rory McIlroy when he tees off in his first PGA Championship on Friday morning (NZT).

Hillier will play alongside Americans Ryan Vermeer and Max McGreevy when they start on the 10th hole at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newton Square, Pennsylvania at 12.51am.

The group ahead of them comprises multiple major winners McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

Hillier’s compatriot Ryan Fox will tee off from the first hole with American Ryan Lenehan and Japan’s Kazuki Higa at 12.35am.

Higa played in the New Zealand Open, won by Hillier in Queenstown in March.

Hillier was included in the field through being in the top 100 ranked golfers in the world. He is currently ranked 96th. It will be his sixth appearance at a major, but just his second in the United States. He played in the US Open in 2019 when an amateur and missed the cut.

Fox will be playing his eighth PGA Championship, with a best finish tied for 23rd at at Rochester in New York three years ago.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is defending his PGA Championship title, will tee off with Englishmen Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick at 6.05am.

Just ahead of them is another strong group – Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley and Justin Thomas, who has won this championship twice.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand