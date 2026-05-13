Fulton Hogan employee killed while helping with stranded vehicle

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nick Monro

A Fulton Hogan employee has died in a crash while helping with a stranded vehicle on the Waikato Expressway.

The company confirmed the employee was killed in a crash on Tuesday at 7am on State Highway 1, near Te Kauwhata.

“Fulton Hogan has been made aware of a tragic incident that occurred on a Waikato worksite earlier this morning, where a Fulton Hogan employee was fatally injured when assisting a stranded vehicle.”

Fulton Hogan said its key focus was to support those affected and provide full assistance to authorities.

A spokesperson for NZTA, which contracted the employee, said it was deeply saddened and upset.

“Our thoughts are with the person’s family and friends at this time. Everyone deserves to be able to return home from work safely.”

The spokesperson said the circumstances of the crash were currently under investigation and it was unable to provide any further comment.

WorkSafe said it had been notified about the death and was making initial inquiries to understand the circumstances, but it was not investigating at this stage.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand