Primerite Sdn. Bhd. Marks 30 Years as Videojet’s Malaysian Distributor

Source: Media Outreach
A Blueprint for Success: CS Wong’s Vision of Equitable Recognition
Primerite’s stability and growth reflect the visionary leadership of its founder, CS Wong, whose focus on shared recognition & incentives has built a loyal, motivated team. This people-first culture drives low turnover and high-quality service for Videojet’s Malaysian customers.
Operating under ISO 9001:2015 certification, Primerite demonstrates a strong commitment to quality, regulatory compliance, & continuous improvement, reinforcing customer trust & operational efficiency.
Seamless Leadership Transition
Three Decades of Partnership with Videojet in Malaysia
Primerite’s 30-year partnership with Videojet is built on a shared commitment to innovation in CIJ, laser, LPA & TTO solutions. Combining Videojet’s global technology leadership, the partnership delivers reliable coding & marking solutions to manufacturers across Malaysia. 2026 celebration honors past achievements while looking ahead to continued innovation and growth.
Primerite, established in 1996, is a specialized total solution provider for marking and coding. The company represents leading global brands and offers a comprehensive portfolio of cost-effective and versatile solutions for product identification and traceability.
https://www.videojet.sg/sg/homepage.html
https://www.linkedin.com/company/videojet
https://twitter.com/intent/follow?source=followbutton&variant=1.0&screen_name=VideojetSEA_ANZ
https://www.facebook.com/Videojet-Singapore-100736588022798/
https://www.instagram.com/videojettechnologies/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVm3f1XXJJ7t67Guq-McEeg?sub_confirmation=1
Hashtag: #primerite #videojet #30yearsanniversary #videojetmalaysia #videojetdistributor
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