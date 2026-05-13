Cancer treatment closer to home for King Country patients

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Source: New Zealand Government

People in the King Country will now be able to access cancer treatment closer to home, with a new infusion service launching at Te Kūiti Hospital today, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This is a significant step forward for Te Kūiti and surrounding rural communities, making it easier for patients to receive cancer treatment locally rather than travelling to Waikato Hospital in Hamilton,” Mr Brown says.

“Cancer treatment can be physically and emotionally challenging. Reducing the need for long-distance travel means patients can spend more time at home, closer to their families and support networks, while still receiving safe, quality care.”

From today, Te Kūiti Hospital will begin delivering simple chemotherapy infusions alongside other lower-risk infusion treatments. The service will initially operate one day a week, treating up to two patients per clinic while staff capability and local processes continue to develop.

The service is being delivered by a certified chemotherapy nurse, with a second staff member progressing toward certification. An experienced Waikato clinician will also provide on-site support during the establishment phase to ensure patients receive quality care.

“This service is part of our wider commitment to delivering more cancer treatment in local communities, so more New Zealanders can access care closer to where they live.

“Around 13,000 additional cancer infusions are expected to be delivered nationwide in 2025/26 – a 12 per cent increase on previous volumes. To support this, the Government is delivering 14 new infusion centres and expanding a further 14 sites across the country.

“Budget 2024 invested $210 million to strengthen cancer treatment capacity, including upgrading facilities, purchasing equipment, and growing the workforce needed to deliver more treatments following Pharmac’s $604 million medicines investment.

“This is about putting patients at the centre of the health system and improving access to timely treatment, particularly for people living in rural and regional New Zealand.

“Over time, Te Kūiti Hospital will continue building its infusion capability to meet local demand, with patient safety, quality care, and positive experiences for patients and whānau guiding the service as it grows.

“For King Country families, this means more treatment delivered locally, in a familiar environment, and closer to the people who matter most throughout their cancer journey.”

MIL OSI