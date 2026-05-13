High-profile chef cuts ties with Wellington Pavilion project

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nick James

A multimillion-dollar Wellington Pavilion project, reviving a heritage waterfront spot, has lost its high-profile chef.

The developer Watson Group said it was in discussion with different operators, and was reviewing the project timetable but still intended to open next year.

The Oriental Bay Band Rotunda – which was built in 1937 and has housed several restaurants over the years – is one of Wellington’s iconic historical buildings, but closed due to quake concerns since 2012.

In September last year it was announced the developer had formed a partnership with restaurateur and chef Ben Bayly and local brewers Garage Project to put a restaurant and bar on the site. A day spa and is also in the works for the spot.

Bayly, who had a number of restaurants around the country including Ahi and Origine in Auckland, Arrowtown, and The Bathhouse in Queenstown, told RNZ he left the project in March.

“Unfortunately, we simply couldn’t reach commercial terms with the building developer, and we parted ways in March,” he said.

“To say we are disappointed to withdraw from the project after a year of hard work, passion and energy is an understatement, however we wish the project and the future operators well, and look forward to [seeing] the building and venue flourish in the future, as the people of Wellington deserve.”

Despite leaving the project, Bayly said he would love to have a restaurant in Wellington one day.

“I’d love to open a place down there, I love the city, and it just wasn’t to be this time.”

RNZ / Nick James

In a statement, the Watson Group said: “The main change is that we were unable to reach final commercial terms with Ben Bayly and his team. That was disappointing, given the work invested by all parties, but it was a commercial decision. We remain on good terms and wish Ben and his team well.

“We are now progressing discussions with alternative operators who are well suited to the building, the location, and the long-term vision for the Pavilion.”

It said the project timetable was being reviewed as part of the operator transition and final fit-out planning.

“At this stage, the intent remains to reopen the Pavilion in 2027, subject to finalising operator arrangements, fit-out scope, and construction sequencing.”

It said “normal commercial and programme matters” were being worked through, as with any heritage redevelopment of this scale.

“Our focus is unchanged: to restore and reopen this important Wellington building as a high-quality public-facing venue that the city can be proud of.”

The Pavilion’s beer partner Garage Project was still involved in the project.

Garage Project co-founder Jos Ruffell said “work’s progressing and hopeful that we’ll be operational later this year. But yeah, hard to know if that’ll actually happen or not, but we’re always optimistic.”.

Asked if any issues had come up, he said, “Nothing other than what you’d expect on building projects.”

He said it had been great collaborating with the Watson Group team.

He said operators were “heads down, working on it. I’m excited to see it come and hopefully be in place for summer.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand