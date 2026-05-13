‘Simplicity is key’: Sir Graham Henry’s approach to being back in All Blacks mode

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

Sir Graham Henry wants to bring a simplistic approach to the table as he returns to the All Blacks fold as a selector.

Head coach Dave Rennie confirmed on Tuesday that Henry would join him and assistant coach Neil Barnes as selectors, with the All Blacks having their first test of the year against France in Christchurch’s new Te Kaha Stadium on 4 July.

Henry, 79, said one of the things he had learned during his coaching career, which included a Rugby World Cup title with the All Blacks in 2011, was sharing responsibility with the players.

That involves “everybody being on the same page and spending the time to ensure that happens so that everybody feels comfortable with what they’re trying to do”, he told Morning Report.

“I think that’s the key, giving players additional responsibility and ownership, and the more ownership they have, I think, the better they play. That’s how we approached it 20 years ago.”

The sport appears different now, but Henry said the same approach should ring true.

“I haven’t been in a coaching group for some time. It appears to be more complicated. And maybe that’s more difficult, but simplicity is key, I think. The more simple we can keep the game, I think the better the boys will play,” Henry said.

“The pressure is even greater today because the athletes are bigger and faster, so you’ve got less time to make decisions. The simplicity of what you’re trying to do is key, so that you actually can function. If it gets too complex, it makes it extremely difficult.”

Henry said the selectors had an extensive list of players to consider. “The competition for the All Black team is very real, and there’s a lot of very good players, and there’s going to be some very good players who don’t get selected, which is a healthy situation, but difficult for them, obviously.”

He said it was tough leaving players out. “But that’s the job, isn’t it. So you’ve just got to do your best. And I think making sure that you select correctly is a very important part of the side playing the best it can play.”

Henry coached Wales from 1998 to 2002 and the British and Irish Lions in 2001, before being All Blacks head coach from 2004-11. His record with the All Blacks was 88 wins from 103 tests. More recently, he was involved with the Black Ferns set-up during their World Cup winning campaign in 2022.

Photosport

He gave an insight into the role of a selector, saying there was a huge amount of statistical information now available on players compared to his time with national side, but that was a back-up to the main job.

“At the end of the day, you watch players play, and if you watch them for a long time – you don’t watch the game when you’re selecting, you just watch the individuals – you get a very good sense of whether they can do the job or not,” he said.

Players could be observed over an extensive period of time. “You know by viewing them whether they can put it in at the next level.”

Henry said he hadn’t missed the pressure of being involved at the top level, but was “very humbled” to be asked by Rennie and excited by the opportunity.

“I love the game. I think the game has got some challenges right now, so I’d like to try and help improve the game in this country, if I can.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand