Sir Graham Henry appointed All Blacks selector

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

PHOTOSPORT

Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry has joined Dave Rennie All Blacks’ set-up as a selector.

Henry coached the All Blacks to a Rugby World Cup title in 2011.

Henry, 79, coached the All Blacks to 88 wins in 103 tests between 2004-11.

“We are really excited to bring ‘Ted’ in as a selector,” Rennie told reporters on Tuesday morning.

“I’ve had a number of chats to him even prior to applying for the job, just to get ahead around the legacy and all the work he did around leadership, what he found and what he learnt during his time as All Black coach.

“He did talk about the impact that Sir Brian Lochore had when he (Henry) was coaching the All Blacks as a selector and that sort of got me thinking.

“He is very passionate, he loves the jersey. He watches a lot of rugby. He has some pretty strong opinions on players and so on, so conversations we have had have been brilliant.

“Him coming in from outside the group, watching, I think has been a really good fit. I’m really excited.”

More to come…

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand