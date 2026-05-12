Industry awards recognise innovation and impact

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Source: New Zealand Government

Defence Minister Chris Penk has paid tribute to the contribution businesses supplying the New Zealand Defence Force make to national security and resilience at the Minister of Defence Awards of Excellence to Industry.

“This year’s award recipients have delivered high-quality equipment, assets, infrastructure and services that are fundamental to the successful operations of the New Zealand Defence Force and the Ministry of Defence,” Mr Penk says.

“In an increasingly complex and challenging world, Defence relies on strong partnerships with innovative and capable New Zealand businesses.

“More than 800 suppliers provide essential goods and services to Defence across New Zealand. Their contribution boosts supply chain resilience and ensures Defence is always ready to respond in times of trouble.”

Award winners this year include a construction firm that built the Maintenance Support Facility at Burnham Military Camp and a company that designed and manufactured new physical training and combat socks.

“This year’s award recipients employ New Zealanders, grow specialist skills, drive regional growth, and boost our exports. Their impact is significant,” Mr Penk says.

“Defence spending is an important driver of innovation and opportunity across multiple sectors. A strong local defence industry will support the delivery of the 2025 Defence Capability Plan (DCP), which outlines planned commitments to double defence spending over eight years.”

The Minister has also announced the reinvigoration of the Defence Industry Advisory Council, which administers the Minister of Defence Awards of Excellence to Industry.

The Council has refreshed its membership and updated its Terms of Reference to strengthen alignment with the Government’s defence and economic growth priorities.

Notes to editors:

For more information on Defence procurement visit: www.defence.govt.nz/business-and-industry/how-defence-works-with-business/

MIL OSI