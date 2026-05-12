Government changes climate law to prevent lawsuits

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mark Papalii

The government has announced it will change its Climate Change Response Act.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said the act would be changed to prevent courts making certain types of civil findings of liability for climate change damage caused by greenhouse gas emissions.

The changes would apply to both current and future cases.

Goldsmith said the changes were designed to give businesses certainty.

He said the government’s response to climate change was best managed at a national level not through “piece-meal” litigation in the courts.

“The courts are not the right place to resolve claims of harm from climate change, and tort law is not well-suited to respond to a problem like climate change which involves a range of complex environmental, economic and social factors.”

Goldsmith said the change would not alter the government’s responsibilities under the Climate Change Response Act and businesses had obligations which were still required to be met.

Iwi leader Mike Smith won the right in early 2024 to sue several big emitters. He argued major dairy and energy companies had a legal duty to himself and others in communities impacted by greenhouse gases.

A trial was meant to start in the High Court in April 2027.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand