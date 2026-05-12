Police urge caution to dating app users, Southland

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Source: New Zealand Police

Southland Police are urging users of dating apps to take steps to protect themselves when meeting up with people they’ve only spoken to online.

Southland Area Prevention Manager acting Inspector Mel Robertson says Police have been made aware of two incidents in the last week where people have been assaulted by the people they are meeting up with from these apps.

“In both incidents reported to Police, it appears people are using these apps to lure people to secluded locations late at night with the intention to attack them.

“One victim is in critical care following an assault on Friday 8 May, and a second victim sustained serious injuries following an attack on Sunday 10 May.

“Both these reported incidents occurred in the Queens Park area.”

Police are making enquiries into both incidents, including working to identify and locate the alleged offenders.

“These alleged offenders are engaging with people on these apps with the intention of meeting them in quiet areas at nighttime to attack them.

“Not only are they taking advantage of people’s trust, but they are planning these attacks with the intention to seriously injure these people.

“We urge anybody who is planning to meet someone from a dating app to choose a location which is public, or well-lit at night, as well as letting someone trusted know your plans and movements,” says acting Inspector Robertson.

Police are keen to hear from anybody who has information regarding these assaults, or anyone who was in the Queens Park area between 6pm and 4am from Friday 8 May to Sunday 10 May.

Information can be reported to Police via 105, either over the phone or online.

Please reference the file number 260510/6480.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

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