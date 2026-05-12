Mariameno Kapa-Kingi putting aside Te Pāti Māori split to focus on new Te Tai Tokerau Party

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Peter de Graaf

Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi says she’s putting aside difficult experiences within Te Pāti Māori to move forward with her new political party.

The MP was expelled from Te Pāti Māori last year, before the High Court ruled her suspension and expulsion was unlawful.

Kapa-Kingi was reinstated to the party in March, but had now decided to contest the 2026 election under a new banner, called Te Tai Tokerau.

She told Morning Report her experience in Te Pāti Māori was “not great”, but she wanted to move through that scenario to focus on her new party.

“At a certain point it just seemed it was, not for me.

“It’s put aside now and I’m excited about what we’re to create or setup despite that experience.

She said knew how the system did and didn’t work for Māori and wanted to let people know Te Tai Tokerau had its own voice.

Te Tai Tokerau was standing with an independent and regional mindset, she said.

Kapa-Kingi said she could not speak for Te Pāti Māori’s Oriini Kaipara or Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke on whether they would potentially join her.

Parliament TV

Kaipara confirmed her loyalty to Te Pāti Māori earlier on Tuesday after conflicting statements were made by her spokesperson to different media outlets

In a social media post, Kaipara said she wanted to “correct the narrative” that was reported on Monday evening by Stuff that she was “still considering options” in response to a question asking if she would stay with Te Pāti Māori (TPM).

“I confirm that the comments claiming to be mine are not. I did not and have not spoken with any reporter on this matter,” Kaipara said on social media.

Speaking to RNZ, Kaipara’s recently appointed communications advisor confirmed she would not be following suit and was committed to running for TPM.

The spokesperson said he made a mistake by telling Stuff that Kaipara said she was “considering options”.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand