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Martin Short speaks about ‘nightmare’ of his daughter’s death

May 12, 2026

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Martin Short speaks about ‘nightmare’ of his daughter’s death

Source: Radio New Zealand

Martin Short has spoken publicly for the first time about the “nightmare” of losing his daughter Katherine earlier this year.

The Only Murders in the Building star told CBS in an exclusive interview aired Sunday that Katherine’s death by suicide back in February has been devastating.

Katherine Short was 42 when she died, according to media reports at the time. She was one of three children the now 76-year-old comedian adopted with his wife, Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010.

Actor Martin Short and Katherine Elizabeth Short arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2011.

Gregg DeGuire

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand