Police seek identity of man after Taupō crash left pedestrian injured

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

Police want the public’s help identifying the rider of a dirt bike after a crash in Taupō that left a person badly hurt.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a vehicle on Taharepa Road on Monday.

Police have released photos of a man in a blue hoodie and black pants riding a blue dirt bike.

They are asking anyone who knows him, or has information about the crash, to contact Police 105 or call Crime Stoppers.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand