Grace Millane-inspired play to tour NZ schools

Source: Radio New Zealand
British writer Julia Grogan penned her first play, based on the “deeply upsetting” Grace Millane case, on the Notes app on her phone in between bar shifts.
Grogan, then in her 20s, was an out of work actor, feeling lost and confused when she read about the tragic case of backpacker Millane, who was murdered by a man she met on Tinder in Auckland in 2018.
“Her story, I read about it at a time where I was feeling quite lost and confused about what I wanted to do … with my life,” Grogan told RNZ’s Saturday Morning.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand