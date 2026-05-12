Recognising the extraordinary contribution of nurses

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Source: New Zealand Government

International Nurses Day is an opportunity to recognise the extraordinary role nurses play in caring for New Zealanders at every stage of life, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Whether supporting patients in emergencies, caring for people in their communities, helping new parents, or delivering specialist treatment, nurses are there during some of the most important moments in people’s lives,” Mr Brown says.

“Their skill, professionalism and compassion are why nursing remains one of the most trusted professions in New Zealand.”

“Nurses are at the heart of healthcare delivery across the country, working in hospitals, GP clinics, aged residential care, mental health services, schools, rural communities, and in patients’ homes.

“Every day, nurses help people navigate illness, recovery, and ongoing care. They are clinicians, educators, leaders, and advocates, and their contribution is vital to ensuring patients receive timely, quality care, closer to home.”

The Government is continuing to invest in growing and strengthening the primary care nursing workforce. This includes incentives to support primary care practices to recruit up to 400 graduate registered nurses each year, and accelerated advanced tertiary education for up to 120 primary care registered nurses annually.

“Since 2023, around 2000 additional nurses have joined Health New Zealand’s frontline workforce, and around 1800 graduate nurses are expected to be supported into the workforce this financial year.”

This year also marks 25 years of nurse practitioners in New Zealand.

“Nurse practitioners have become a vital part of modern healthcare, providing advanced clinical care across primary care, emergency departments, aged care and rural health services. Over the past 25 years, the profession has grown into a workforce of more than 1,000 nurse practitioners delivering expert care in communities across the country.”

Nurse practitioners are trained to the highest level within the nursing profession, completing advanced clinical education and extensive practical experience.

“Early pioneers helped establish the role by overcoming legislative and funding barriers and shifting attitudes within the health system. Their leadership laid the foundation for a profession that is now central to modern, patient‑centred healthcare delivery in New Zealand.”

The Government is funding 120 nurse practitioner training places annually, supported by recent changes that allow nurse practitioners to practise at the top of their scope, including expanded prescribing and diagnostic responsibilities.

“That includes changes we’ve made through the Medicines Amendment Act, which now allows nurse practitioners to prescribe section 29 unapproved medicines without needing to refer patients elsewhere. I know this has been a long-standing barrier that nurse practitioners have worked hard to address since 2017, and I’m pleased we have been able to finally address this for them.

“Today is a time to recognise enrolled nurses, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, educators, students, researchers, and nursing leaders across New Zealand.

“I want to thank everyone working across the nursing profession for your dedication and the care you provide to patients, families, and communities. Your commitment to putting patients at the centre of care is recognised and deeply appreciated.”

MIL OSI