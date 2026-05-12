New rugby league boss Andrea Nelson focuses on making ‘lives better’

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZRL

New Zealand Rugby League’s new chief executive Andrea Nelson says the game is about its people and she wants to make their lives better.

Nelson said her new job was like a homecoming.

Nelson has previously held leadership roles with the London 2012 Olympics, the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, she was chair of the New Zealand Events Association and the CEO of Gymnastics New Zealand.

She replaces Greg Peters, who stepped down after eight years in the role.

Nelson said she took on the vision of Lord Sebastian Coe when he made the bid for London to host the Olympics in 2012.

“I’ve always been inspired by the power of sport to change people’s lives,” Nelson told Morning Report.

“I don’t think that exists any more clearly than in rugby league. They have a whole kaupapa around the sport being more than a game, delivery great social outcomes as well as great sports results.”

With NZRL having total revenue of about $12 million, Nelson accepted finances would always be a challenge.

“That’s the way it is in community sport in Aotearoa, focusing the attention on every dollar being spent for the best outcome for kids and for the best results on the field is the job of the CEO.”

When they appointed Nelson, the NZRL said they wanted a person that could span the whole spectrum of the game.

“We wanted a leader who could sit across the table from the biggest decision-makers in international rugby league, but who would also happily pick up a tea towel at a local club on the East Coast and Andrea is that person,” NZRL chair Justin Leydesdorff said.

Nelson said she felt she could do that, especially at the grass-roots.

“My previous experience working in rugby league I was really welcomed in by the community. I can’t wait to get around the country and reconnect with those communities.

“Community sport is a real driver for me and there is nothing better than being on the sidelines on the weekend and watching the kids.”

She said the organisation will continue to honour the Māori and Pasifika communities which dominant rugby league.

“It is the strength of the sport in Aotearoa so we need to keep building on it.”

What does she hope to achieve?

“More kids playing the game, more people succeeding on the world stage. It is also about those social outcomes, how can we make people’s lives better as a result of their engagement with rugby league.”

Nelson will take up her new role in July.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand