Chelsea FC Women to play at International Football Festival in Auckland

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP

High profile side Chelsea FC Women are to play at the International Football Festival in New Zealand.

They will take on an Auckland FC Invitational 11 at Eden Park on 8 August.

Former Football Ferns goalkeeper Jenny Bindon will coach the invitational team.

The Tottenham Spurs men’s team had already been confirmed to be at the festival. They play Auckland FC on 26 July.

Both Chelsea women’s and men’s teams and Tottenham Hotspur will also be playing in the Sydney Super Cup from 28 July to 12 August.

Chelsea, whose stars include Australia Matildas captain Sam Kerr, have a formidable record in UK football, having won eight Super League titles, six FA Cup finals and they were runners-up in the Champions League in the 2020-21 season. Their run of six straight Super League titles was broken last week by Manchester City, but they can still seal second place in their final match of the season this weekend.

The Chelsea visit to Auckland is being funded from the Government’s $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said in a statement.

“It is fantastic to welcome another world-class team to New Zealand, giving football fans the chance to see Chelsea in action thanks to the Government’s investment into attracting events of this calibre.

“This will be the first time a Women’s Super League club has played in New Zealand.

“The festival will provide a winter economic boost to Auckland by bringing buzz to hospitality and tourism businesses, creating more jobs and strengthening our economy.

“The matches will be broadcast globally showcasing New Zealand as a world-class destination for culture, sport and entertainment.”

Former Everton women’s coach Bindon is an assistant coach of the Football Ferns.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand