Driver gets up to 200km/h while fleeing police in Auckland

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Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

Police say a suspended driver reached speeds of up to 200km/h as he attempted to evade police in Auckland overnight.

The driver accelerated away from officers who signalled for his vehicle to stop near Moire Road shortly after 2am on Tuesday.

Senior Sergeant Jon Winthrop said the car was tracked by cameras along the state highway network.

“The vehicle came to a stop on Charles Prevost Drive, Manurewa after the driver observed a Police patrol vehicle deploying road spikes.”

A 21-year-old-man was taken into custody and has been served with a 28-day license suspension, and his vehicle was impounded.

The man will appear in Waitākere District Court next week facing dangerous driving charges and possession of cannabis.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand