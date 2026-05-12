Union says police effectively offered ‘0.6%’ pay rise

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Source: Radio New Zealand

The Police Association says members are “gutted” with what it says is effectively a 0.6 percent pay rise for constabulary staff, while managers have been offered no increase.

It comes as the association is for the first time driving a pay bargaining campaign, with the slogan “Repay the Risk”.

On Monday, association members received an email from the association about collective negotiations with Police in relation to both constabulary staff and police managers.

The Association had asked for a 12-month collective agreement that included a general wage increase that exceeded cost of living increases at 5 percent.

However, police had offered a general wage increase of 0.6 percent with competency service increments (CSIs) bringing the offer up to 2 percent. Managers, of which there are almost 900, would get no pay rise.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

In an email to members, seen by RNZ, the association said the negotiations between the parties had begun on “vastly different levels”.

“With police claiming that built-in CSIs must be subtracted from the pay offer which is, itself, unacceptably low.

“The association considers this offer undermines the value of the relentless effort required of officers including the risks you carry every day. It reflects a profound disconnect between the realities of frontline policing and the value placed on those delivering it.”

The offer was “very difficult to reconcile with any genuine commitment to supporting and sustaining the workforce”.

Police Association president Steve Watt told RNZ the membership was “absolutely gutted”.

“Our members’ work is relentless. When they turn up to work, they have no idea what they’re going to face, and that adds complexity and pressure around their mental health and the risks that they face every day to get a 0.6 offer. It’s fair to say our membership is gutted…. They’re feeling disappointed at the offer that’s been presented.”

Watt said it was an “initial offer”, with the association to work “constructively” with police on negotiations.

“This is why we’ve started our campaign Repay the Risk, and that’s again highlighting those risks that are inherent in policing and making those decision makers understand and be accountable for that.”

There were special provisions afford to police under a final offer arbitration scheme, which is in lieu of being able to strike.

“If it comes to that point, we will look to use that final offer arbitration process. But in the meantime, we’re going to continue constructive bargaining.”

Watt said police and the association disagreed on whether it was a 0.6% or whether the CSIs should be included.

“They see it one way we see it the other. We don’t believe that’s how that should be portrayed or viewed. And hence we’re saying it’s effectively a .6% increase.”

Police have been approached for comment.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand