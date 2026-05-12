Do you recognise this man?

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking to identify the rider pictured, following a serious crash yesterday in Taupō.

Around 3.15pm, Police received a report of a crash involving and a vehicle and a pedestrian on Taharepa Road. The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of this crash and would like to speak with the man in the above photo as we believe he can assist in our investigation.

If you recognise this man, or have any information that could assist Police, please contact 105 – either online or over the phone – and reference file number 260511/1479.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI