Xero chief apologises after days of disruptions for customers

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Source: Radio New Zealand

The chief executive of accounting software company Xero has been forced to apologise after customers in multiple countries experienced multi-day disruptions.

RNZ enquiries reveal that Xero users in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom have experienced disruptions, but online forums suggest issues may still be ongoing in the UK.

Chief executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy issued an apology in an email to Xero customers late on Monday.

Have you been affected? Get at touch at business@rnz.co.nz

“I want to reach out to you personally, and on behalf of the entire Xero leadership team, to sincerely apologise for the disruptions you have experienced on our platform over the last five days. I know it has been incredibly frustrating for many of you and not the experience we strive for at Xero,” his statement said.

“Some of this has been on our side and some due to our third party platforms that we rely on. Either way, for all of you that have deadlines to meet and the pressure of hitting those deadlines, where you rely on Xero to help you get your work done, this is unacceptable. The trust you place in Xero to run your business is something we do not take for granted.

“We are working hard right now on determining the root cause of these issues and most importantly what we must do to avoid this in the future.”

Earlier on Monday, RNZ had received the following response from Xero enquiring about the disruptions.

“Some customers have experienced errors accessing Xero. We can confirm all systems are now restored and our engineering teams continue to monitor closely.

“Our Status Page at status.xero.com is updated regularly with the latest information. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.”

Xero will release its full-year results this Thursday.

The company has been approached for further comment.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand