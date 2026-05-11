The do’s and don’ts of picking fruit in your neighbourhood

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Sally Round

As the cost of living rises, some people are becoming more creative about where they find food.

Foraging has become one option as fruit and vegetable prices increase. But in urban areas, picking fruit from trees can raise questions about ownership, etiquette, and where foraging ends and theft begins.

So what basic rules should people follow when foraging in their neighbourhood?

Can I pick fruit from trees on public land?

The short answer is yes, with some exceptions.

David Stejskal, manager of arboriculture and ecology for the urban forest at Auckland Council, said people could generally pick fruit and nuts from trees growing on public land, including parks, reserves and street trees on grass berms or verges, provided the fruit was not sold for commercial gain.

However, Stejskal said fruit picking might not be appropriate in all public places.

“For example, trees that are part of formally managed gardens, memorial plantings or leased areas may not be intended for harvesting by the public,” he said.

He also reminded people not to enter restricted areas, climb fences or access spaces that were clearly signposted or managed for specific purposes.

“If access requires entering an area that is not freely open to the public, fruit should not be picked,” he said.

What about fruit from a tree on private property, even if it hangs over a public footpath?

Stejskal said that even if branches extend over a public footpath, the fruit remained the property of the landowner.

“People should not reach onto private property or pick fruit without the owner’s permission,” he said.

“That said, people are always welcome to ask the property owner if they may take some fruit.”

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Can I pick up fruit from a tree on private property that has fallen onto a footpath?

The answer to this question depends where the fruit lands.

Stejskal said if fruit from a private tree had fallen onto public land, such as a footpath, it could generally be picked up.

However, if the fruit remained within the property boundary, including in front yards, it should not be collected without permission, even if it appeared unused or overripe, he said.

Peter Langlands, author of Foraging New Zealand, said foraging for wild foods had grown in popularity over the past five years, with many people turning to foraged resources for more nutritious food as the cost of living remained high.

Langlands said one of the most common mistakes foragers made was failing to ask permission before foraging on private land.

“Asking people’s permission to forage before taking it from private land is important,” he said.

“If the person allows you to forage, leave a proportion of what you forage behind for them.”

He also recommended leaving a small gift as a gesture of thanks or exchange.

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How much fruit and how many nuts can I forage each time?

Stejskal said there was no specific limit on how much fruit could be taken.

However, Auckland Council encouraged people to take only what they need for themselves and their families.

Langlands recommended people follow the “one-third rule” and take only what they needed.

“Take no more than a third of the resources that are there,” he said.

“Leave a third for the tree, and then a third for other people. The rule stays the same even as the resource gets lower because it’s a proportional thing.”

Langlands said foragers should also know what they could and could not safely forage in the wild, and should learn how to identify potentially poisonous plants.

“Take a bit of time and do some research online to confirm the identity,” he said.

“If in doubt, don’t forage it. It’s always better to leave it.”

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Can I climb trees or use tools to forage?

Stejskal said Auckland Council rules related to the use of parks and public spaces prohibited damaging trees or vegetation.

Activities such as breaking branches, using tools or climbing trees in a way that causes damage were not permitted, he said.

“People foraging should do so by hand only,” he said, “and in a way that does not harm the tree or create safety risks.”

Aya Oba, communications manager at Waiheke Resources Trust, agreed.

The not-for-profit organisation launched the Waiheke Food Map in 2022 to show foraging spots on publicly accessible land across Waiheke Island.

She said there had been cases in community gardens where people had chopped down banana trees or stripped trees of all their fruit, which was not encouraged.

Oba urged people not to use tools to pick unripe fruit while foraging.

“I don’t think people should use tools, because that may mean the fruit is not ripe yet, and it could damage the tree,” she said.

“Maybe something like a basket, but not a cutting tool.”

Stejskal said Auckland Council provided general guidance focused on the respectful and sustainable use of public spaces, rather than a single foraging policy.

However, the council encouraged people who foraged in public spaces to follow some simple best-practice guidelines.

There is also publicly available information online, including interactive maps, to help people locate fruit trees across Auckland.

“The information encourages responsible foraging that protects trees, supports shared access to free kai and maintains public spaces for everyone,” Stejskal said.

Auckland Council foraging guidelines

Take only what you need and leave some for others;

Respect shared public spaces and other people who may also wish to forage;

Do not climb trees or break branches; avoid picking unripe fruit, as this can damage trees;

Consider taking fallen or overripe fruit home for composting to help keep public areas clean and pleasant;

Be mindful of safety around traffic, pedestrians, uneven ground, water and power lines; and

Only pick fruit and nuts from trees growing on public land or where you clearly have permission.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand