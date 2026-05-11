Te Pāti Māori splits as MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi announces new Te Tai Tokerau Party

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi has announced a new political party – named after her electorate.

The MP was expelled from Te Pāti Māori last year, before the High Court ruled her suspension and expulsion was unlawful.

Kapa-Kingi was reinstated to the party in March, but has now decided to contest the 2026 election under a new banner.

“This is about restoring balance, strong local representation, and sending a clear signal that Tai Tokerau political power will no longer be taken for granted,” she said.

Kapa-Kingi said the new Te Tai Tokerau Party would be grounded in tino rangatiratanga, local decision-making, and mana mokopuna.

“For too long, our people have been asked to fit into systems that were not designed by us, for us, or with us in mind. Te Tai Tokerau Party is about saying our communities have the wisdom, the data, the leadership and the strength to shape their own political future.”

Her announcement did not contain any details on policies or the party’s structure, with Kapa-Kingi saying that would come in due course.

She said she hoped the party would spark broader conversations across the country about what self-determined politics could look like in other regions.

“We hope other rohe are inspired to build independent political powerhouses for their people across the motu.”

Speaking shortly after her reinstatement, Kapa-Kingi said it was possible she would run as an independent.

Since being reinstated to the party, Kapa-Kingi has continued to share an office with Te Tai Tonga MP Tākuta Ferris, who did not contest his expulsion.

Last week, the entire Te Tai Tonga electorate committee resigned from Te Pāti Māori.

Te Tai Tokerau is shaping up to be a key Māori electorate battleground, with three sitting MPs set to contest the seat.

Labour has put forward Willow-Jean Prime for the electorate, while Hūhana Lyndon is running for the Greens.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand