Traffic stop lands driver in court

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Source: New Zealand Police

A late-night drive in Auckland on Sunday night ended with a date to attend court.

Senior Sergeant Bill Russell, Northern Districts Motorways Coordinator says around 1.40am units patrolling the motorway network sighted the vehicle traveling on the Northwestern Motorway, near St Luke’s.

“Officers recognised this vehicle as one that should not be operating on the road,” he says.

“They then stopped the vehicle at a nearby petrol station and spoke with the driver.”

When officers looked inside the vehicle a firearm scope could be seen in the back seat.

“Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle and located a pistol in a bag under the driver’s seat,” Senior Sergeant Russell says.

“A further search also uncovered a pistol magazine, a set of digital scales and a plastic container with several point bags contained methamphetamine.”

The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested, with more methamphetamine and a knuckleduster located on them.

“Several mobile phones were also found and seized,” Senior Sergeant Russell says.

“This was a great result by Police, getting these items off the street and holding the offenders to account.”

A 25-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm, possess methamphetamine for supply, possess an offensive weapon and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

A 29-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court on 15 May charged with possessing methamphetamine.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

MIL OSI