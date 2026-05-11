‘Reckless actions’: Man arrested after police pursuit in Auckland

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Source: Radio New Zealand

A dramatic car chase saw patrol cars and the Eagle helicopter tail a stolen car through Auckland city streets.

At least eight police cars were seen at the corner of Victoria Street and Nelson Street in the middle of the city where a man was seen being arrested.

An RNZ reporter at the scene watched as police ushered the man into the back of a police car.

RNZ / Finn Blackwell

Further up the road, police could be seen examining a dented car stopped just ahead of officers.

In a statement, police said officers saw a vehicle with no number plates driving through Ponsonby at about 12.25pm.

Acting Inspector Matt Limrick said police cars signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it didn’t – continuing along Great North Road.

The vehicle was alleged to have recently been stolen, Limrick said.

The Eagle helicopter was able to monitor the vehicle as it continued travelling through Mount Albert and Grey Lynn.

“A police pursuit was initiated given the driver’s reckless actions, including excessive speed and driving on the wrong side of the road on multiple occasions.”

Supplied

Limrick said the vehicle was spiked, but continued before coming to a stop in traffic on Nelson Street.

“Police were able to block the vehicle in and two people were quickly taken into custody without incident.

“It’s extremely lucky that the dangerous behaviour of these people didn’t result in anyone suffering serious injuries.”

Police said two people have been taken into custody and are considering charges.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand