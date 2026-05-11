SCOPE Thonglor Sets a New Benchmark with Its Triplex Residence Thailand’s Most Prestigious Penthouse

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Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 May 2026 – As ultra-luxury living evolves beyond opulence toward a more holistic philosophy of Well-Being Residence, SCOPE redefines the pinnacle of residential excellence with SCOPE Thonglor—a landmark development that sets a new benchmark for all-penthouse living. The project establishes an unprecedented standard that offers uncompromising quality of living.

Triplex Residence

Mr. Yongyutt Chaipromprasith, Chief Executive Officer of SCOPE Company Limited, stated: “SCOPE Thonglor reflects our vision of creating a rare estate that transcends the traditional definition of luxury. We believe that true luxury lies in quality of life—where design, privacy, and well-being are seamlessly integrated to create a living experience through personalisation and a genuine sense of exclusivity.”

At the heart of the development lies the Triplex Residence – The Penthouse of Penthouses, a singular masterpiece conceived to surpass every penthouse in Thailand in design, scale, functionality, and refined living. Spanning three private levels across 765 square meters, the residence embodies a “private mansion in the sky,” offering expansive living spaces, absolute privacy, and panoramic views of Bangkok’s skyline. Designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen, the acclaimed New York-based designer behind some of the world’s most prestigious penthouses, the residence stands as a truly irreplicable asset created for one discerning owner.

The interiors evoke the grandeur of a sky-high mansion, anchored by a spectacular double-volume Great Room with 6.40-meter ceilings that flood the space with natural light and panoramic city views, complemented by an expansive terrace and temperature-controlled outdoor jacuzzi.

The Triplex Residence is part of a 32-storey architectural statement comprising only 18 exclusive penthouses under the concept of One Floor, One Residence. Residences range from 416 to 765 square meters in simplex, duplex, and triplex configurations. Fully furnished with world-class pieces sourced from seven countries and valued at over THB 40 million, residences start from THB 200 million, reinforcing the project’s position at the forefront of Thailand’s ultra-luxury real estate market.

Central to SCOPE Thonglor is its “Well-Being Residence” philosophy, integrating physical, emotional, and social well-being into everyday living through wellness-focused amenities including private onsen and spa facilities, a professional-grade gym, temperature-controlled swimming pool, and advanced air filtration systems.

This philosophy is further articulated through three core dimensions: Physical Well-Being, achieved through meticulous attention to location, design, materials, and systems that promote health and restorative living; Emotional Well-Being, delivered through seamlessly integrated services that alleviate the burdens of daily life; and Social Well-Being, fostered through a curated community of like-minded residents.

Complementing this holistic experience is a suite of bespoke services curated under ACQUA, encompassing housekeeping, concierge, valet, and porter services, daily freshly brewed coffee and matcha, as well as in-house chef and beautician services, ensuring that everyday living is elevated to the standards of a world-class hospitality experience.

Situated in Sukhumvit–Thonglor, one of Bangkok’s most prestigious districts, SCOPE Thonglor combines exceptional privacy with prime urban accessibility. Conceived as “A Rare Estate of Timeless Well-Being,” the development blends exclusivity, tranquility, and enduring value within one of the city’s most sought-after addresses.

In today’s market, few residences in Bangkok rival the scale and architectural ambition of SCOPE Thonglor’s Triplex Residence. More than a residence, it sets a new standard for ultra-luxury living while positioning Thailand as an emerging destination for ultra-high-net-worth individuals worldwide.

Through the seamless convergence of world-class design, an exceptional location, and a well-being philosophy, SCOPE Thonglor stands as a definitive symbol of elevated living—redefining what it means to be the finest penthouse in Thailand.

https://scopecollection.com/

Hashtag: #Scopecollection #ScopeThonglor

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– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.