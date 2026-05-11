Coalition parties ramp up criticism of media

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Analysis – The relationship between politicians and the media is symbiotic, but it’s increasingly coming under pressure as political parties turn to other platforms, and evade traditional newsrooms, to speak direct to voters.

The three parties making up the coalition – National, ACT and New Zealand First – have ramped up their commentary and criticism of the media this term, whilst also jostling for political differentiation in the lead-up to the election.

RNZ has taken a look at the swipes and threats over the past term.

‘I suspect that he won’t be answering the call at RNZ for much longer’ – David Seymour

Last month, ACT leader David Seymour, who is a shareholding minister for both RNZ and TVNZ, lashed out at both organisations and their management teams during an interview on The Platform.

He suggested changes were coming for RNZ’s leadership and appeared to single out chief executive Paul Thompson, without naming him.

“Look, that guy’s got an awful lot to answer for, and I suspect that he won’t be answering the call at RNZ for much longer.”

Seymour went on to say that the government was replacing RNZ’s board with the aim of changing the organisation’s management and direction.

Seymour also accused TVNZ of being “politically motivated”.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

He later rejected any suggestion his comments had stepped outside the bounds of the law.

At the time, commentators said he’d gone too far.

Last year, Seymour said funding cuts to RNZ’s budget would have sent “a message” to the state broadcaster about its journalism.

Seymour has repeatedly criticised media coverage during this term and regularly posts footage of media stand ups online under the title David vs The Media. Recent videos are named: ‘The Ayatollah doesn’t care about your soap opera’, ‘The Greens defended WHAT?’ and ‘MAIKI SHERMAN BOMBSHELL’.

Seymour argues his clips are “changing the media”, as he considers the shorter clips used in reporting unfair.

He’s not the only politician utilising social media in this way.

A social media complaint and an apology

In late February this year, Police Minister Mark Mitchell posted on social media complaining about a 1News story showing gang members narrowly outnumbered police officers.

The report aired the same day the latest Crime and Victims survey reported 49,000 fewer victims of violent crime in the year to October 2025 than two years previously.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Mitchell said it was “absolutely unbelievable” 1News engaged in unbalanced journalism by running a story about gang membership with none of the context “around the outstanding work our Police are doing in cracking down on gangs in New Zealand”.

Justice and Broadcasting Minister Paul Goldsmith said it was “very frustrating” the story “completely ignored those figures.” He said that was “sometimes how the media works in this country.”

Five days later, 1News ran a second story which reported on the crime statistics that the government had announced the previous week.

Newsroom covered the issue with the headline ‘Govt gets its wish from 1News – a headline on fewer crime victims’.

Goldsmith then confirmed he’d spoken to the 1News journalist after the first story aired.

“Just like I often do when I’m not happy with a story, I ring the journalist and give them the benefit of my opinions.”

Mitchell said after he put up his post, he had received a call from a “senior” TVNZ person to apologise, but he had not contacted anyone at TVNZ.

Goldsmith later confirmed he also had a “very short” call from the chair of TVNZ’s board, Andrew Barclay, “on a range of matters”, and the story came up in passing, “but I hadn’t raised the issue”.

Threats to public funding

Last year. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters took aim at former Morning Report host Corin Dann during an interview about the party’s proposal to define “woman” in law.

Towards the end of the interview, Peters also threatened to “cut” RNZ’s funding.

“The fact is, you’re paid for by the taxpayer and sooner or later we’re going to cut that water off too, because you’re an abuse on the taxpayer.”

RNZ / Mark Papalii

At the time, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said it was unacceptable for a minister to threaten an independent media organisation’s funding because he objected to how he was being interviewed.

ACT leader David Seymour downplayed Peters’ remarks, pointing out the NZ First leader alone does not have the power to defund RNZ – that lies with Cabinet.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he would not intervene, and put it down to a “rather Winston way of communicating with media”.

It’s not the first time Peters has made comments about changes to public broadcasting. He also implied a desire for a “better” show during an interview with Jack Tame on the publicly funded Q+A during the 2023 election.

“You’ve made a case for us to make sure we get the broadcasting portfolio after this election,” he said towards the end of the interview.

“Is that a threat, Mr Peters?” Tame replied.

Supplied / TVNZ

“That’s not a threat – it’s a promise that you’re going to have an operation that’s much more improved than it is now.”

BSA no more

Last week the government announced it planned to scrap the Broadcasting Standards Authority, with the minister-in-charge, Paul Goldsmith, telling RNZ it would “set the sector free”.

The decision came after the BSA faced backlash from government ministers following a decision to begin regulating podcasts and online media.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

At the time, Peters accused the BSA of “Soviet-era Stasi” censorship, and said it was “blatant overreach” and “highly concerning”.

The ACT Party had also said it was time for the BSA to go, and its MP Laura McClure submitted a members’ bill that looked to abolish it.

In response to the news, McClure said it was “absolutely fantastic news for freedom of speech in New Zealand”.

But others have criticised it, with media professor and Better Public Media spokesperson Peter Thompson saying it was a “momentous” move and called it “politically expedient” and “democratically indefensible”.

A high-profile resignation

TVNZ political editor Maiki Sherman’s resignation on Friday came after a period of scrutiny over an incident that occurred more than a year ago.

Sherman had used a homophobic slur against Stuff journalist Lloyd Burr, in response to “deeply personal and inappropriate remarks” she said. She apologised at the time and informed her manager.

Aotearoa Media Collective

The resignation also came after a five-day suspension from parliament due to breaching parliamentary rules by pursuing an interview with National’s chief whip Stuart Smith, during a period of scrutiny on Luxon’s leadership.

National’s campaign chair Simeon Brown had complained about TVNZ’s pursuit of Smith, and he publicised his complaint on social media.

Luxon subsequently cancelled his weekly slot on TVNZ’s Breakfast with co-host Tova O’Brien, who had left the prime minister red-faced in several of his regular interviews.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand