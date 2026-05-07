PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 11, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 11, 2026 – Full Text
1. Far North settlement could be first place in NZ to entirely relocate
May 11, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A small Far North settlement could be the first place in New Zealand where an entire community relocates to higher ground to escape repeated floods.
The idea of shifting homes, or even whole towns, out of harm’s way is increasingly being touted as a solution for parts of the country worst affected by climate change.
But in Whirinaki, a settlement of a few hundred people straddling State Highway 12 in South Hokianga, managed retreat is not an abstract possibility.
Planning was already well underway when the valley was once again engulfed by floodwaters on 26 March.
A total of 65 homes were affected with nine left uninhabitable. One of those burnt to the ground a few days later in a blaze blamed on floodwater infiltrating the wiring.
One of the worst affected homes belonged to Bridget Wallace, who had only arrived home after heart surgery a day earlier.
She said she had seen bigger floods in the past, but never one that was so fast.
“Within 12 minutes, everything was underwater. We just had time to get the vehicles out. Everything was floating. And I mean everything,” she said.
“I’ve lost everything. Everything that I owned.”
When RNZ called in, Wallace had finished shovelling away a stinking layer of silt and moved back into her cabin, but her mokopuna were still sleeping in borrowed campervans.
She was philosophical about the damage.
“It’s just material things that we’ve lost. We all still together, and we’re all still alive. That’s the main thing. It’s all that matters.”
Across the road, Christine Ryder is a caregiver for her mother in a home raised on stilts after the devastating 1999 flood.
She had seen plenty of floods before so was not overly concerned about the 26 March rain at first.
However, within 20 minutes the house was surrounded by water.
“It was very, very scary. The more the rain kept coming, the more it was coming up the stairs, the more worried we were getting, because mum’s immobile.”
When they decided to evacuate it was already too late to get out.
Ryder said the water the water stopped rising just short of entering the house, but four cars were wrecked, along with lawnmowers and everything in the sheds.
She woke the next morning to find her mother’s prized rose garden, along with the rest of the property, buried under a thick layer of silt.
She and her sister shovelled the goop into piles, only to find it had spread out again by the following morning.
“We were so deflated and disheartened. But then the whānau from the kāinga [village] came with shovels and spades and wheelbarrows and got stuck in with us. A couple of diggers came in too.”
At the other end of the settlement, Shane Wikaira had also raised his home by two metres after the 1999 flood.
He could only watch as his home became an island in a mud-coloured sea.
“The rain was relentless. It just was like a war zone the next day, with logs everywhere and the debris. The cleanup was massive.”
‘Climate change is definitely upon us’
Long before the March flood, Whirinaki residents had been working on a plan to move their homes onto the hills overlooking the valley.
Chantez Connor-Kingi, of the Northland Regional Council, said the government had allocated funding some years ago for seven communities most at risk from climate change.
The pūtea [money] from the National Infrastructure Fund had helped pay for flood mitigation measures such as stopbanks, a deflection bank, a spillway and improved drainage.
However, no solution could be found for reducing flood risk in Whirinaki.
Connor-Kingi said she took that news, and detailed flood maps, to a community meeting about 18 months ago.
The locals themselves concluded managed retreat was the only answer, which she described as “courageous”.
Whirinaki man Storm Tautari was appointed to manage the hapū-led project, with his sister Ruth Tautari, a teacher and chair of the Whirinaki Trust, assisting.
Then began the search for suitable land to relocate to.
“We asked, ‘Who in this room has land on higher ground, who can move and take other people with you?’”
Several blocks of Māori land were generously offered by local whānau, Connor-Kingi said.
Some turned out to be unsuitable – one would have required the construction of a bridge so would have been too costly, while others were found to be geologically unstable – but two blocks, with space for an initial 26 homes, had so far passed the test.
Connor-Kingi said it was the vital the new homes were close to the existing settlement.
“We didn’t want to create a geographical divide, knowing that these people have been brought up there their whole lives, and they’re probably the eighth or ninth generation to the whenua. So we needed whenua where they could still feel connected to their lands and see it every day.”
Auckland-based planning firm The Urbanist was hired to draw up plans for new papakāinga housing, and the Whirinaki Trust wrote up a detailed business case.
The cost of new homes and community infrastructure, assuming 80 whānau had to be relocated, was put at $60 million.
A series of economic development initiatives, aiming to reverse the area’s high degree of deprivation, would cost another $26m.
According to the business case, about a fifth of that was expected to come from philanthropic groups and foundations, with the rest from central government.
Connor-Kingi said the Whirinaki Trust was currently in talks with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.
She said the investment made sense given the high cost of cleaning up after repeated floods.
“When you think about the amount of money you spend on recovery, our whānau wouldn’t have to endure that. You’re actually long-term saving pūtea if these flood events are coming more regularly.”
Connor-Kingi said managed retreat was not entirely new to Whirinaki.
Some residents had rebuilt on higher ground after the 1999 flood, while others had raised their homes on stilts.
However, if the entire settlement moved, that would be a first for the country.
“It’s nothing new for New Zealand to see our whānau flooded. But a total community being relocated, that would be the first of its kind. It just shows you how climate change is definitely upon us and our taiao [environment] is telling us we can no longer be in these harmful pathways.”
She said a door-to-door survey had found 43 homes and about 260 people would need to be moved off the flood plain.
‘Here since the beginning of time’
Whirinaki residents spoken to by RNZ had mixed views about moving to higher ground.
Some, like Bridget Wallace, who lost everything in the March flood, were determined to stay put.
“I’m not interested in that, I’m sorry. No way will I go move. Our tūpuna [ancestors] didn’t run away from their land,” she said.
Shane Wikaira, who had already raised his home, was also reluctant to shift.
“My grandfather was here, my great-grandfather, it goes back generations. We’ve been here, well, since Kupe came, the beginning of time. So it’s more than just land to me,” he said.
Christine Ryder doubted her mother would agree to leave her home and beloved garden.
“I think moving to high ground is a good idea. I just know mum won’t do it.”
However, Dwayne Rawiri would shift tomorrow if he could.
When RNZ visited he was moving his family cabin to a higher part of the property, out of the mud and damp, before winter set in.
“I most definitely would move, now that I’m thinking of not only myself, but I have eight children to think of. I really hope we can move up onto higher ground that we all whakapapa back to.”
Rawiri worried about the future of Whirinaki if the floods kept coming.
“I feel for everyone in our valley, I don’t see a solution for it if it happens again, I think we’re just going to have a whole community busted to be honest, maraes and all,” he said.
“I feel for our children going through this, having to live down here, and look up at the hills. We tatai [connect] to every one of the hills around here. I think that is totally the only solution for us.”
If funding can be secured, the new homes will be built off-site with earthworks starting as soon as October.
‘Long-lasting hurt, grief and fear’
Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said he recognised the disruption and damage communities suffered as a result of severe weather events, including flooding.
“The government remains committed to working with councils and local communities to determine the best way forward for people living in areas exposed to climate risks. Decisions of this nature are best made at the local level and councils have a leading role. I encourage communities to work with their local councils, and we know that’s already happening in some areas.”
Watts said the government had set up a National Adaptation Framework and was working on “an enduring system” that prepared New Zealand for the effects of climate change, while keeping costs as low as possible.
Since 2020, more than $1 billion had been invested in flood protection, including $200 million from the current government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund. The fund had supported resilience projects nationwide, including in Northland, he said.
Just last week the Climate Change Commission released a major report in which it warned climate-driven severe weather events were already causing “long-lasting hurt, grief and fear”, and tens of thousands more people could be exposed to hazards by 2050.
The commission’s chief executive, Jo Hendy, said there were “extreme” shortfalls in policy to address some of the biggest risks, including vital decisions about how to guide and pay for adaptation and relocation.
Hendy said too much money was spent cleaning up after events, instead of on proactive measures to limit damage and build community resilience.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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2. Farmers’ nature work recognised and export claims boosted by Silver Fern Farm’s initiative
May 7, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Associate Minister Hon Andrew Hoggard visited Silver Fern Farms in Dunedin to hear how the company is responding to growing export market demand for credible nature and biodiversity outcomes.
“For many buyers, demonstrating real nature outcomes is becoming part of the licence to trade – affecting both access and price,” Mr Hoggard says.
“We need approaches that are practical for farmers, stack up with buyers, and can be trusted.”
Silver Fern Farms has worked alongside Government during the development of the Government’s approach to support expansion of New Zealand’s voluntary nature and carbon markets. It’s also to help test what good practice looks like on farm and in market.
The Minister was briefed on Silver Fern Farms’ nature-positive strategy and saw a demonstration by PRISM Earth — a joint venture with Lynker Analytics using remote sensing and machine learning to support on-farm decision-making and link biodiversity outcomes to export claims.
The visit also covered the Nature Market Accelerator, a market-led initiative to connect supply and demand for nature stewardship, aligned with Government’s voluntary markets objectives.
“Nature positive production is fast becoming central to how New Zealand will be judged as a food producer,” said CEO Dan Boulton. “The Nature Market Accelerator shows what’s possible when Government and the private sector collaborate early.”
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3. The House: Learning on the (ministerial) job
May 10, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
When there is a Cabinet reshuffle, I tend to feel a little sorry for fresh ministers who get elevated up the rankings and landed with a big new job, or three.
A new ministry to run may be a dream realised. But for an MP who is conscientious or self-aware, it’s surely also a terrifying responsibility. So, how do they manage that transition, and how are ministers assisted and guided into their new roles?
The House asked a newish minister, recently further elevated, who has a reputation for being both competent and conscientious. Here is the edited conversation.
Chris Penk (National, MP for Kaipara ki Maharangi), is Minister of Defence, Space, the GCSB and SIS, Building and Construction, Veterans, and Associate Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery. He admits it’s a lot but professes to “enjoy it all”.
Learning on the job
How did you transition to becoming a minister?
A certain amount of it is learning on the job. For a very new member of Parliament becoming a minister probably is a challenge because they are learning two new jobs all at once.
Operating in Parliament, you’re aware of what ministers do, and you’re aware of the need for different skills, knowledge, and experience that you simply don’t have to have until such time as you reach that particular role.
As an MP, you’re contributing but you’re not really in charge of anything.
The reality is, it’s not the case that you’re making decisions on an individual basis as an MP. However, as a minister, there are decisions you make. Yes, government decisions are made almost by definition with Cabinet collective responsibility, but you propose things as a minister to your ministerial colleagues. (You don’t always get them across the line, by the way). And then there are statutory powers that the minister has to make in a particular area.
[Note: Legislation often delegates ongoing powers and specific decisions to individual ministers.]
A lot of people come to Parliament having never really been the boss of anything. You were a partner in a law firm and you’d been an officer in the Navy.
I’d been in charge of a couple of quite small teams, and so I had at least that experience, and whereas some people come to this place without having been in a leadership role and possibly find it difficult when they are asked to make a decision and every eye around the table is on you, waiting for you to pronounce as to your decision.
Conversely, colleagues who come in who have been used to being in decision-making roles, and [then] they don’t get much decision-making power, at least until they become a minister.
So when you became a minister you have to learn a lot of new rules before you actually have an enormous stack of papers land on your desk.
The papers come pretty well from day one. But yes, the briefings do as well, in terms of how to conduct your role. And some of it is just the mechanics of what the Cabinet Manual says about, you know, decision making, disclosures of interest, different rules for declaring gifts.
So, the rules of the game are different and you do need to get your head around that, but you also have to move very quickly to be able to do your job from day one. So the information flows, the decisions are needed.
[It can be much harder] if there’s a change of government. Inevitably, you have a large number of new ministers, and [issues requiring decisions will have built up], and suddenly you’re right in the deep end.
You would have a lot of decisions to make all at once and a lot of catching up to do, and a whole lot of people who maybe hadn’t done it before, and so no one much to mentor you either.
Usually, even in a new government, there will be some colleagues who have been ministers before. Coming in 2023, we had the benefit of former ministers from previous National administrations to talk to the new National ministers about how things work, and we had the ability to ask any [political] questions that wouldn’t have been appropriate [to ask] of the Cabinet Office.
You were already busy with building and construction, and veterans. But you’ve added a stack of extra portfolios. What happens when you take on new roles? Are there briefings, people to meet, places to visit? How do you get your head around it?
You do have to prioritise a bit. The inevitable elements are a BIM (Briefing to Incoming Minister) for each new portfolio, even if you’re transitioning from associate minister to minister.
The BIM sets out what’s within your control from a government point of view, but also the state of the sector more generally. In defence that was pointing out the shape of the Defence Force, the state of that, and also an update of upcoming decisions needed to keep the show on the road.
Also there’s the outside world in which one interacts. For example in building and construction, there are a couple of government-adjacent bodies, but also there’s a whole private sector of builders and other tradies who you need to be interacting with. Otherwise you can get the view only from the Beehive and not out in the real world. So all that is necessary as quickly as possible coming into a new role.
The team, the ministry, and the papers
We’re in your office in the Beehive. People might picture a vast team of helpers guiding you. But you haven’t got a big team, have you? Ministerial offices are small, especially as an international comparison.
Yeah, I think we’ve got a team that is appropriately small on the political side of things, so to speak. So in my role, I have one press secretary, one ministerial advisor, an SPS (someone who runs the office) and one person on the front desk. Between us, we do a lot.
There are the agencies or ministries themselves, but crucially, there’s a role which is halfway-between, which is what we call a private secretary, but you might call a secondi, or from a Defence point of view, they call a mil-sec (Military Secretary). That’s someone who comes from their agency to work in your ministerial office in the Beehive, and they provide a vital link between the agency and the minister and his or her team.
Yeah, a minister will have two or three of them for each of the departments or ministries or groups that they’re responsible for, right?
I’ve usually had only one private secretary for each of my portfolios until now. I’ve got one in the building and construction portfolio, but there are more in defence because they cover the Defence Force itself, also there’s Veterans (with different responsibilities and a lot of different work that needs to be done there), and there’s the Ministry of Defence, which is different again.
Those people help keep you apprised, but when the people with lots of brass on their shoulders turned up for meetings you must have felt a bit like a wee hamster; desperately sprinting, trying not to be the only guy in the room that didn’t know what was going on.
Yeah, that’s right. It’s literally the top brass in the room when it comes to defence.
[I have] a little bit of a defence background, but seeing these very senior figures coming in, it is an interesting, different way to operate and it’s very humbling to be their champion inside the Beehive and to be responsible for getting across the line, the things that they need to do their job safely and well.
You end up inevitably working closely with people, and the degree of trust personally between chief executives and ministers, I think, is really important if you’re to be successful in your role.
They run the department, and you are their champion, their front person, in a governorship role, right?
That’s right, but also you have to avoid appearing as though you’re captured [co-opted], and of course, avoid actually being captured. It’s not my role simply to do the things [an agency] wants to be done; but to understand, respect and acknowledge the importance of the work they do, and to represent that well, and to go into bat for them (consistent with the government’s aims), is the balance that every minister needs to try to strike.
Every ministry has a list of things they desperately want. But you’re between that rock and the hard place (the finance minister). You have to make difficult calls, I suppose.
It can seem very much like that. A classic of the genre, of course, is Yes Minister, or for modern audiences, Utopia is a brilliant documentary (as opposed to comedy). Just to echo that famous characterisation. But I think, all satire aside, I think there’s a genuine but healthy tension that needs to be struck between the … public sector … on the one hand, and the elected members of the Government.
The continuity and the stewardship of the public sector functions are important, but at the same time it’s important that the minister is able to represent not only the wishes of the government, but the people of New Zealand.
Ministries give their ministers copious briefings. How do you stay afloat? [Lists of ministerial briefings are often proactively released. The most recent examples from Defence include a very busy May 2024.]
Yeah, there’s a huge amount of information. The trick is to understand what’s most important; and to weigh that which is urgent with that which is important. Part of that is just judgement that you develop.
I think also you need a degree of trust in the government agencies, and in your staff, to highlight the things that are most worthy of your limited attention. But also, if you’ve got background or experience in a particular area, then you can make some of those value judgements yourself.
Having been a lawyer and also a naval officer, there are aspects of the role on which I’ve got a bit of a head start. I speak the language to some extent. I don’t know some other areas of the Defence Force so well, but then again, in my day job as MP for Kaipara ki Maharangi, the Whenuapai Airbase is within that so I’ve had a bit of interaction with the Air Force over time. So it’s all grist to the mill.
But on the other hand, coming into an area fresh, sometimes enables you to ask questions as an outsider with fresh eyes in a way that actually is helpful and quite healthy.
The fuller, audio version of this conversation is available at the link near the top of the article.
RNZ’s The House, with insights into Parliament, legislation and issues, is made with funding from Parliament’s Office of the Clerk. Enjoy our articles or podcast at RNZ.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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4. Mediawatch: Putting down the watchdog?
May 10, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
“This will be a free-for-all, will it?” RNZ host Guyon Espiner – with tongue in cheek – asked Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith on Midday Report last Wednesday.
“We’ve got no Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA), so I can go for it?”
Moments earlier, the minister had announced the government’s intention to scrap our official broadcasting watchdog.
RNZ Nights host Emile Donovan opened his show that night with a blast of bleeped-out spoof swearing. Stuff political reporter
Glen McConnell kicked off his TikTok post with a video volley of bleeped bad language, before explaining the differences between the internet and the airwaves – but airwaves are not a free-fire zone just yet.
Goldsmith’s just-released statement also said new legislation “will be drafted in the coming months”.
“The BSA will continue in its role until it is passed into law.”
There’s also an election in the coming months and Goldsmith went on to tell Midday Report the change wasn’t likely before then.
(The BSA also handles complaints about election advertisements with a fast-track system during the election period. That might come in handy if the campaign is a nasty one)
A change of government may mean it never happens.
Why scrap the 37 year-old watchdog anyway?
Media policy is rarely an election-year priority. National-led governments are usually hands-off.
Internal Affairs Minister Brooke Van Velden scrapped a slow-moving, four-year review of media regulation soon after the current government took over in 2023.
Culling the BSA wasn’t in any of the government’s action plans either, but in the last month, Goldsmith had hinted at it.
ACT, which this week claimed the minister’s announcement as a ‘sweet victory’ – was pushing him in that direction.
ACT ran a public petition and drafted a members’ bill to scrap the BSA. An ACT newsletter last month chided the media minister for not falling into line, asking: “Does Paul Goldsmith get paid over $200k just to sit on the fence?”
ACT’s Parmjeet Parmar, chair of the select committee conducting the BSA’s annual review last week, challenged BSA top brass to “justify its existence”.
The Free Speech Union – which said the BSA was censorious – joined in and so did the Taxpayers Union, condemning the $1.7m annual cost to the taxpayer and the cost to broadcasters, which paid levies for the BSA (although only at $250 for every $500,000 of turnover.)
Big-name broadcasters – including those pinged in the past for breaching broadcasting standards – also joined in on the air. Among them, Mike Hosking who said “good riddance” this week.
The issue that catalysed the calls to kill the BSA in recent months was its decision last year to consider a complaint it had received about Sean Plunket describing tikanga as “mumbo jumbo” on his live-streaming outlet, The Platform.
It’s highly unlikely that comment would be upheld as a breach of standards, even if it did offend more than one complainant. The BSA often rules that offence doesn’t override freedom of expression.
Its critics claimed this extended its authority over the internet. Some claimed the BSA would soon come after blogs and podcasts, although the BSA insisted those were not covered by the law that defined its jurisdiction.
Does no BSA mean broadcasting without accountability?
The BSA itself has been among those calling for reform for years.
Our fractured, pre-internet media regulation system also has the New Zealand Media Council (NZMC) covering non-broadcast news outlets, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and the Classification Office headed by the chief censor.
The BSA is the only one backed with an act of parliament allowing it to financially punish broadcasters and even take them off the air for serious breaches of the standards it applies.
Goldsmith told RNZ broadcasters currently faced more formal oversight than other media – and he preferred the self-regulation of the NZMC.
ACT leader David Seymour agreed.
“In a free society, people form different organisations to achieve together what they can’t achieve alone,” he told journalists last month. “The Media Council is an example of that.
“The BSA is forced on us and the funding of it is forced on people by parliament,”
Founded as the Press Council in 1972 by newspaper publishers, the NZMC now handles complaints about original online content too – including that of broadcasters TVNZ and RNZ.
Media outlets agree to abide by its principles voluntarily to reassure readers they are accountable.
It does not impose fines, prevent publication or order apologies, but members must take their medicine by publishing its rulings on upheld complaints.
Goldsmith has formally urged the state-owned broadcasters to lift public trust in themselves and the wider media too, but the most active media lobby group – Better Public Media (BPM) – claimed this week that taking out the BSA could drive down standards.
Rush to judgement
“He’s removing an enforceable standards regime with a regime that is, in a sense, ‘best intentions’,” BPM deputy chair Dr Peter Thompson told Mediawatch.
“If we expand the role of the NZMC, which by and large does a very professional job, that would extend some of the standards, but I don’t think what is proposed is clear and the fact that the minister hasn’t even worked through the options… suggests that this is a premature announcement.
“Other countries have created platform-neutral models that include both some form of industry self-regulation and co-regulation with a statutory body behind it, so I think we’re remaining an anomaly in the current environment, far from removing one,” said Thompson, an associate professor in media at VuW, who has scrutinised media policy for more than 25 years.
“These standards have evolved over time and the BSA conducts a significant amount of research… and looking at how audiences are engaging in the media. If a member decided that it didn’t want to abide by those standards, the most it could actually get in terms of consequence is public criticism.
“Say, a foreign billionaire coming here to New Zealand, buying up a chunk of the shares in a media company, ousting its board and then dictates a new set of editorial standards. If that billionaire happened to have a penchant for conspiracy theories or a right-wing view of the world, I would say that that’s actually a very dangerous scenario, if there is no mechanism for enforcing [standards].”
Different – but same?
The Media Council’s principles are similar to the broadcasting standards, which also echo the guidelines reputable media companies have for their own newsrooms, but extending the authority of the Media Council over willing broadcasters means they will still have to respond to similar complaints.
Media law expert Stephen Price pointed out this week that the Media Council currently upholds two to three times more complaints than the BSA.
“That’s partly because – irony alert – the BSA takes the right to freedom of expression under the New Zealand Bill of Rights act very seriously,” he wrote. “The Media Council, not so much.”
There’s also no means of appealing a Media Council decision, whereas Broadcasting Standards Authority rulings can be challenged in court. The Media Council frequently asserts the media is not obliged to avoid causing offence (or perceived ‘harm’), but it does not consider complaints about taste and decency or law and/order matters.
Extending its remit to broadcasting complaints would also seriously extend the Media Council. Its members – a mix of senior editors and laypeople – have other jobs, and its annual budget is tiny (currently about $330,000) and shrinking, like many of the media organisations that provide it.
The wisdom of the crowd?
Predictably the BSA opponents and free-speech advocates applauded the government decision, but some journalists and editors resent the watchdog too.
“Complainants to [the Media Council] and the BSA are generally politicised whingers,” veteran political editor Richard Harman declared. “We have a pluralistic media market, that should be enough.”
The broadcasting minister has suggested media that irritate the public will lose support or even go out of business. Maybe media that operate only online – not on public airwaves – should have the freedom to do that unregulated?
“If you are running a media organisation that persistently can reach tens of thousands or even millions of people, then I think you have some degree of power,” Thompson said. “That’s the debate that hasn’t happened here.”
Advertisers under the radar
Another outfit that self-regulates its area of the media without much controversy is the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).
The ASA’s annual report also noted pointedly: “Processes anchored in legislation are usually more complex, take longer and cost more – for the parties involved in the complaint or the taxpayer.”
News and editorial content is not the same as advertising, but many complaints about both are about being misled.
“Advertisers need to be aware that, if you can’t prove it, you can’t say it in ads,” longserving ASA chief executive Hilary Souter told Mediawatch.
“I think we dealt with our first internet ad in 2004,” she said. “In general, all of the rules apply, regardless of whether the medium’s 100 years old, 10 years old or was set up last week.”
Its boards accommodate advertisers, agencies, media companies and public members, and – unlike the news media regulators – it’s ‘platform-neutral’.
The ASA 2025 annual report out last week said the number of ads complained about was up 48 percent on 2024. More than three-quarters of ads complained about were accepted for review by the complaints board.
Two of the five ads that generated the most complaints were provocative political advocacy ads that had to be pulled – but generated plenty of coverage.
Is self-regulation working to uphold standards there – and against agents who play fast and loose with rules?
“In 2024, there was a drop,” said Souter, also the current president of the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation, which meets in Italy this week.
“That was probably the bigger story. Over $4 billion was spent on ad placement in 2025, so the proportion of ads that we get complaints about is pretty small.
“There are quite a few incentives for [brands] to get that right, not wrong in terms of alienating their customer base.”
The ASA’s codes are currently up for review and public input.
Among the things up for debate are ‘shifting community standards’ and ‘widespread offensiveness’.
“If a billboard is seen by lots of people, but we only get three complaints, does that mean it’s not widespread?” Souter said. “It had the potential to be widespread, but people didn’t come to us.”
While Souter is a global advocate of self -regulation, she says our media regulators can all save time and big money for those who object to bad ads or bad news, but can’t afford to go legal to get a verdict.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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5. Green Party criticises government’s ‘outrageous’ decision to scrap fees-free tertiary education
May 10, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Green Party has criticised the government’s decision to scrap the fees-free tertiary education scheme.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis has confirmed the scheme will be ditched in the upcoming Budget, following comments made by NZ First Leader Winston Peters on Newstalk ZB.
“Ongoing coalition negotiations have led to good budget policy decisions that further the immediate and long-term interests of New Zealanders,” she said.
Willis also confirmed students completing their tertiary studies this year would remain eligible for fees-free, but many of those students completing three-year-courses or longer had already had their first year free.
At the end of 2024, the government modified the system, offering students their last year free, rather than the first, as it was when Labour first introduced the policy.
Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson told RNZ the government should be investing more in the future of young people, not less.
“This is absolutely outrageous – another kick in the guts for our generations of young people particularly and anyone who wants to dream about giving back to their community.”
The Greens would fight to re-instate fees-free support, she said.
“The Greens know that it is a fantastic, wise, smart investment to invest in tertiary education for students and our communities.”
The government should be incentivising tertiary study, given more than 14 percent of young people were not in work or education, she said.
Students disappointed, not surprised
Victoria University Student Association president Aidan Donoghue said he was disappointed the scheme was getting the axe, but not surprised.
“We’ve continually seen attacks on students from this government and this is just another example.”
Fees free encouraged some students to enter or continue study, because debt was a deterring factor, he said.
“To pay an extra $12,000 in fees is not a good pill to swallow.”
Scrapping the scheme would have a particularly tough impact on those from lower-income backgrounds, Donoghue said.
“Students have been calling for more money week-to-week and… we’re not sure that this will be replaced with anything else that will address the concerns of students with the cost of living.”
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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6. Government secures long-term housing for Westport
May 8, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is ensuring homes delivered after the West Coast floods continue to support Westport for the long term, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka and South Island Minister James Meager say.
The Government will transfer 20 homes at Paparoa Way into local ownership for $1.2 million, keeping them in use as part of Westport’s ongoing housing supply.
“Following the 2021 floods, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Temporary Accommodation Service put these homes in place quickly to support families when they needed it most,” Mr Potaka says.
“The emergency response was critical, and our Government is focused on making sure those short-term solutions continue to deliver long-term outcomes.”
Delivered in partnership with the Buller District Council, the homes are already fully occupied and supporting people who have moved to Westport for work.
“These are modern, near-new homes. Keeping them in the community means they will continue to support families, enable workers to stay, and back the region’s recovery and growth.”
“We are turning an emergency response into a lasting asset for Westport,” Mr Meager says.
“This is a common-sense, forward-thinking initiative that supports a steady, long-term supply of high-quality housing for the West Coast.
“It is also a practical step to increase Westport’s resilience for future events.”
“This is a strong example of central and local government working together to deliver for communities, ensuring good housing remains available where it’s needed, both now and into the future,” Mr Potaka says.
“The sale reflects a balanced approach, supporting ongoing social and economic use of the homes while making the transition workable for a small district.”
The Temporary Accommodation Service will continue to maintain a flexible supply of housing to respond to future emergencies.
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7. New engine room now powering up Auckland City Hospital
May 9, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Auckland City Hospital is now being powered by its new Central Plant Complex, the ‘beating heart of the hospital’, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.
“This is a significant milestone for Auckland City Hospital and an important step in ensuring patients and staff can rely on modern, resilient infrastructure that supports frontline healthcare services every day,” Mr Brown says.
Following the successful commissioning and transition of critical infrastructure systems since December 2025, the Central Plant Complex is now fully operational, underpinning the day‑to‑day running of one of New Zealand’s busiest hospitals.
“This new Central Plant Complex is the engine room of the hospital. Reliable power, cooling, water, and medical gases are essential for safe hospital operations, and this investment ensures those systems are dependable now and into the future.”
The Central Plant Complex forms part of the wider Facilities Infrastructure Remediation Programme (FIRP), which is upgrading critical infrastructure across Auckland City Hospital and the Greenlane Clinical Centre.
The complex houses emergency generators, chilled water systems, medical gases, water storage, and other essential services required to support safe and reliable hospital operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Much of this infrastructure is unseen, but it is absolutely critical. These systems must operate continuously to support patient care, clinical services, and hospital safety.”
Transitioning these essential services onto the new infrastructure required extensive planning, rigorous testing, and carefully coordinated switching activities, all while Auckland City Hospital remained fully operational.
“This was a highly complex infrastructure project delivered in a live hospital environment, where continuity of care for patients remained the priority throughout commissioning and testing.
“The successful transition reflects the scale of planning, coordination, and technical expertise required to modernise critical infrastructure in one of New Zealand’s busiest hospitals.”
The project also includes a purpose‑built underground services tunnel connecting the Central Plant Complex to the main hospital campus, helping to protect and reliably distribute essential services across the hospital site.
“This underground services tunnel is a key part of building a more resilient hospital campus. It ensures critical services are safely connected and protected for decades to come.
“This investment is about fixing the basics and building the future of health infrastructure. As Auckland continues to grow, this complex will play a critical role in supporting patients, staff, and the delivery of safe, reliable hospital care for many years to come.”
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8. Inaugural Global Mediation Summit boosts Hong Kong’s status as a global mediation hub
May 9, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2026 – The Global Mediation Summit, the first international conference hosted by the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) since its inauguration in Hong Kong last October, was held today (May 8) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
The event, with the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy as the key sponsors, gathered more than 400 leaders, policymakers and distinguished professionals from 48 countries and regions. They explored frontier topics such as cross-cultural international mediation, financial and investment dispute mediation, and the development of a global mediation ecosystem.
Speaking at the Summit, John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), noted that Hong Kong has long supported mediation.
<figure data-width="100%" data-caption="HKSAR’s Chief Executive, John Lee (first row, centre), attends the Global Mediation Summit today (May 8), joined by the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the HKSAR, Cui Jianchun (first row, second left); the Secretary for Justice, Paul Lam (first row, far right); the Secretary-General of the IOMed, Professor Teresa Cheng (first row, second right), along with other guests.” data-caption-display=”block” data-image-width=”0″ data-image-height=”0″ class=”c6″ readability=”8″> HKSAR’s Chief Executive, John Lee (first row, centre), attends the Global Mediation Summit today (May 8), joined by the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the HKSAR, Cui Jianchun (first row, second left); the Secretary for Justice, Paul Lam (first row, far right); the Secretary-General of the IOMed, Professor Teresa Cheng (first row, second right), along with other guests. “Hong Kong is committed to becoming a global mediation capital. And we are well-positioned to do so,” Mr Lee said. “Under ‘one country, two systems’, Hong Kong is a thriving hub for international finance, shipping and trade. We benefit from our country’s strong support and the opportunities it gives us, while maintaining extensive international connectivity as a world city. “Hong Kong is the only common law jurisdiction in China, our country. And our legal professionals are internationally acknowledged for their professionalism and integrity. And now, as IOMed’s headquarters, Hong Kong is at the very heart of global dispute resolution and its promising future.” Paul Lam, Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR, highlighted the HKSAR Government’s ongoing support for the IOMed in different ways. “First, it will be responsible for the maintenance of the Headquarters. Second, the DoJ will continue to second Hong Kong legal professionals to the IOMed Secretariat. Since 2023, the DoJ has already seconded a total of four counsel to assist in the establishment of the IOMed. Third, the Government will actively promote the use of IOMed mediation by, among other things, taking the lead in procuring the inclusion of an IOMed mediation clause in suitable international agreements to which the HKSAR Government is a party,” Mr Lam said. “Hong Kong is well recognised as a leading international legal and dispute resolution services centre. Indeed, one of the mandates stated in the National 15th Five-Year Plan is that Hong Kong shall strengthen its status in this respect.” Since the IOMed’s inauguration, the number of signatory states has climbed from 37 to 41, while the number of contracting states has gone from eight to 13. “IOMed is the first inter-governmental international organisation set up by a Convention to promote exclusively the use of mediation,” said Professor Teresa Cheng, Secretary-General of IOMed, in her welcome remarks at the summit. “It fills an institutional gap and brings forth mediation as a true viable alternative to resolving international disputes alongside litigation and arbitration.” Professor Cheng shared two important developments of the IOMed. First, a maritime dispute was successfully resolved through mediation administered by IOMed at its Hong Kong Headquarters in early May, just a few days ago. “The case marks an important milestone: it is the first international maritime dispute involving a charterparty chain referred to IOMed for mediation,” Professor Cheng said. Second, aligning with Hong Kong’s goal to further develop the commodities market, and the intention to stipulate use of IOMed mediation in the related contracts and policy, the Secretariat of IOMed is working with the HKSAR Government and other stakeholders to explore the establishment of a dedicated special panel of mediators for commodities market disputes under the IOMed framework. The Global Mediation Summit is the finale event of the Mediation Week 2026 held in Hong Kong under the theme of “Mediate First: An Attempt of Mediation, Harvests Abundant Harmony”, with a view to promoting mediation as a friendly way to amicably resolve disputes and conflicts, and to build a more harmonious community. “Our commitment to mediation, locally and globally, is clear in the five-day Mediation Week programme that ends today with this Summit,” Mr Lee said. “Mediation Week events spotlighted disputes related to schools, sports, neighbourhoods and the elderly. The goal in each case was to apply mediation structure and skills to achieve peaceful and rational solutions to our problems.” https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/ Hashtag: #hongkong #brandhongkong #asiasworldcity #globalmediationsummit #IOMed The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. – Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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https://x.com/Brand_HK/
https://www.facebook.com/brandhk.isd
https://www.instagram.com/brandhongkong
HKSAR’s Chief Executive, John Lee (first row, centre), attends the Global Mediation Summit today (May 8), joined by the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the HKSAR, Cui Jianchun (first row, second left); the Secretary for Justice, Paul Lam (first row, far right); the Secretary-General of the IOMed, Professor Teresa Cheng (first row, second right), along with other guests.
“Hong Kong is committed to becoming a global mediation capital. And we are well-positioned to do so,” Mr Lee said.
“Under ‘one country, two systems’, Hong Kong is a thriving hub for international finance, shipping and trade. We benefit from our country’s strong support and the opportunities it gives us, while maintaining extensive international connectivity as a world city.
“Hong Kong is the only common law jurisdiction in China, our country. And our legal professionals are internationally acknowledged for their professionalism and integrity. And now, as IOMed’s headquarters, Hong Kong is at the very heart of global dispute resolution and its promising future.”
Paul Lam, Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR, highlighted the HKSAR Government’s ongoing support for the IOMed in different ways.
“First, it will be responsible for the maintenance of the Headquarters. Second, the DoJ will continue to second Hong Kong legal professionals to the IOMed Secretariat. Since 2023, the DoJ has already seconded a total of four counsel to assist in the establishment of the IOMed. Third, the Government will actively promote the use of IOMed mediation by, among other things, taking the lead in procuring the inclusion of an IOMed mediation clause in suitable international agreements to which the HKSAR Government is a party,” Mr Lam said.
“Hong Kong is well recognised as a leading international legal and dispute resolution services centre. Indeed, one of the mandates stated in the National 15th Five-Year Plan is that Hong Kong shall strengthen its status in this respect.”
Since the IOMed’s inauguration, the number of signatory states has climbed from 37 to 41, while the number of contracting states has gone from eight to 13.
“IOMed is the first inter-governmental international organisation set up by a Convention to promote exclusively the use of mediation,” said Professor Teresa Cheng, Secretary-General of IOMed, in her welcome remarks at the summit. “It fills an institutional gap and brings forth mediation as a true viable alternative to resolving international disputes alongside litigation and arbitration.”
Professor Cheng shared two important developments of the IOMed.
First, a maritime dispute was successfully resolved through mediation administered by IOMed at its Hong Kong Headquarters in early May, just a few days ago. “The case marks an important milestone: it is the first international maritime dispute involving a charterparty chain referred to IOMed for mediation,” Professor Cheng said.
Second, aligning with Hong Kong’s goal to further develop the commodities market, and the intention to stipulate use of IOMed mediation in the related contracts and policy, the Secretariat of IOMed is working with the HKSAR Government and other stakeholders to explore the establishment of a dedicated special panel of mediators for commodities market disputes under the IOMed framework.
The Global Mediation Summit is the finale event of the Mediation Week 2026 held in Hong Kong under the theme of “Mediate First: An Attempt of Mediation, Harvests Abundant Harmony”, with a view to promoting mediation as a friendly way to amicably resolve disputes and conflicts, and to build a more harmonious community.
“Our commitment to mediation, locally and globally, is clear in the five-day Mediation Week programme that ends today with this Summit,” Mr Lee said. “Mediation Week events spotlighted disputes related to schools, sports, neighbourhoods and the elderly. The goal in each case was to apply mediation structure and skills to achieve peaceful and rational solutions to our problems.”
https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/
Hashtag: #hongkong #brandhongkong #asiasworldcity #globalmediationsummit #IOMed
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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9. Green Party criticises govt’s ‘outrageous’ decision to scrap fees-free tertiary education
May 9, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Green Party has criticised the government’s decision to scrap the fees-free tertiary education scheme.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis has confirmed the scheme will be ditched in the upcoming Budget, following comments made by NZ First Leader Winston Peters on Newstalk ZB.
“Ongoing coalition negotiations have led to good budget policy decisions that further the immediate and long-term interests of New Zealanders,” she said.
Willis also confirmed students completing their tertiary studies this year would remain eligible for fees-free, but many of those students completing three-year-courses or longer had already had their first year free.
At the end of 2024, the government modified the system, offering students their last year free, rather than the first, as it was when Labour first introduced the policy.
Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson told RNZ the government should be investing more in the future of young people, not less.
“This is absolutely outrageous – another kick in the guts for our generations of young people particularly and anyone who wants to dream about giving back to their community.”
The Greens would fight to re-instate fees-free support, she said.
“The Greens know that it is a fantastic, wise, smart investment to invest in tertiary education for students and our communities.”
The government should be incentivising tertiary study, given more than 14 percent of young people were not in work or education, she said.
Students disappointed, not surprised
Victoria University Student Association president Aidan Donoghue said he was disappointed the scheme was getting the axe, but not surprised.
“We’ve continually seen attacks on students from this government and this is just another example.”
Fees free encouraged some students to enter or continue study, because debt was a deterring factor, he said.
“To pay an extra $12,000 in fees is not a good pill to swallow.”
Scrapping the scheme would have a particularly tough impact on those from lower-income backgrounds, Donoghue said.
“Students have been calling for more money week-to-week and… we’re not sure that this will be replaced with anything else that will address the concerns of students with the cost of living.”
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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10. Women in Trades expo in Inglewood opening unexpected career opportunities
May 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Dozens of Taranaki teenagers have jumped behind the controls of heavy equipment at an event designed to encourage young women to consider trades careers.
Organisers of the ‘Women in Trades’ showcase in Inglewood say women are valued employees, but many are missing out on six-figure salaries by not considering a life on the tools.
It might not be as intimidating as some think, with one young potential recruit comparing working a digger to gaming.
Tiama Hill has just handled a digger – and she’s fizzing.
“The digger driving it was amazing,” she said. “It was actually really fun.
“It was really confusing [at first], because everything was back-forth-left-right, but it was usually really basic kind of once you get it.”
She compared it to working a gaming console.
“With the gaming console, obviously you’re using the same movements and that’s exactly what you’re going up there.”
The Year 13 student at Te Paepae O Aotea in Hāwera successfully transferred a scoop full of mulch from one concrete container to another.
Hill had received the memo about potential earnings in the trades.
“It is one of my plans to be in a trade [because] of the money. I’ve heard that, if you do the right , you can earn a lot of money.
“Like, at Fonterra, you get a lot of money in engineering [roles].”
Taranaki Women in Trades chair Katrina Mayo said the Inglewood event was designed to open the eyes of young women to the opportunities in trades.
“Today’s about giving girls a chance to get on the tools and have a try,” she said. “Quite often, they feel a bit shy, when you go to events and there’s a lot of guys around, and they don’t want to try things out.
“This is a chance when it’s just the girls, and they can jump on a digger, grab a nail gun and actually have a go on the tools, and see what it feels like and talk to people who are actually in the trades, and hear what it is actually like in the industry.”
She said women were an under-utilised resource in the sector.
“You are always looking for talent, you’re always looking to bring people into the industry and why only focus on 50 percent of the population.
“There’s really untapped potential in bringing women into the trades workforce, where they haven’t traditionally been, and the employers love them. They’re really good on the tools, and great with health and safety.”
Mayo said, on a recent school visit, the teachers underestimated the six-figure plus salary of a scaffolding project manager by more than half.
Fulton Hogan apprentice Saffron Quita-Caldwell came up via the Gateway programme at Inglewood High School and hasn’t looked back.
“I did that for about eight months, and I did a range of different crews and everything. I did earthworks, did a little bit of roading and drainage, and I did carpentry.
“I definitely fell in love with doing carpentry and I’ve just started in the last month my carpentry apprenticeship, to be a civil carpenter.”
The 17-year-old reckoned the career prospects were endless.
“You can end up like my boss [division manager] Kimberly [de Vries], who started young and is now our big boss.
“Once you upskill, and get different qualifications and licences, the pay rises are just coming in.”
She had no regrets about not taking a more academic route.
“Nah, apprenticeship is the way to go, earn as you learn.”
Safety manager at the Mt Messenger Bypass Project Te Ara o Te Ata, Elaine Aorangi, was keynote speaker at the event.
“My takeaway for the girls out there is to find something you are passionate about and don’t be scared – this environment is limitless. There’s no such thing as male-only jobs any more.”
Aorangi trained as a youth worker, before deciding that couldn’t offer her what she wanted in life.
“I got so far and realised I wanted more. In trades, it opened up so many different industries for me.
“I was able to travel the world and see things I’d never seen before, and make good money doing it.”
Aorangi said the trades were far more inviting to women now than they had been when she made the shift 20 years ago.
About 25 percent of the staff at the Mt Messenger project were women.
Site engineer Emily Kang came to the role via circuitous route, which included a polytech carpentry course and a concreting apprenticeship.
“They [the concreting company] kind of picked up that I had potential to go more the engineering route, so that was a real compliment. The opportunity to do engineering I didn’t fall into it as such – they saw my hard work, and because of that, they signed me up for a cadetship.”
The 25-year-old, who studied alongside working full-time for four years, reckoned taking the trades route had paid off for her.
Fonterra milk tanker driver Jessica Davis was showing youngsters through her big rig.
She transferred from the manufacturing division at the Whareroa plant to the driving team, financing part of the retraining herself.
“What got me into driving was I always wanted to do something for Fonterra that was different.
“You know, you can do the packing or the manufacturing, but driving sort of scared me, so I wanted to do something that excited me everyday.
“The other thing is I wanted to be able to show my sons that girls could actually do things that boys did.”
Sitting behind the wheel, Inglewood High School student Emily Munroe could imagine a life on the road.
“Just the nature of it, being able to travel around New Zealand, and do driving and stuff.
“I feel very safe in a truck, very enclosed, and having that view and seeing the plantations around New Zealand appeals.”
She wasn’t worried about it being considered a male job.
“Nope.”
According to the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment, women made up about 15 percent of construction-sector jobs, but only about 3 percent of ‘on-the-tools’ tradespeople in New Zealand were women.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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