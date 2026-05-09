New engine room now powering up Auckland City Hospital

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Source: New Zealand Government

Auckland City Hospital is now being powered by its new Central Plant Complex, the ‘beating heart of the hospital’, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This is a significant milestone for Auckland City Hospital and an important step in ensuring patients and staff can rely on modern, resilient infrastructure that supports frontline healthcare services every day,” Mr Brown says.

Following the successful commissioning and transition of critical infrastructure systems since December 2025, the Central Plant Complex is now fully operational, underpinning the day‑to‑day running of one of New Zealand’s busiest hospitals.

“This new Central Plant Complex is the engine room of the hospital. Reliable power, cooling, water, and medical gases are essential for safe hospital operations, and this investment ensures those systems are dependable now and into the future.”

The Central Plant Complex forms part of the wider Facilities Infrastructure Remediation Programme (FIRP), which is upgrading critical infrastructure across Auckland City Hospital and the Greenlane Clinical Centre.

The complex houses emergency generators, chilled water systems, medical gases, water storage, and other essential services required to support safe and reliable hospital operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Much of this infrastructure is unseen, but it is absolutely critical. These systems must operate continuously to support patient care, clinical services, and hospital safety.”

Transitioning these essential services onto the new infrastructure required extensive planning, rigorous testing, and carefully coordinated switching activities, all while Auckland City Hospital remained fully operational.

“This was a highly complex infrastructure project delivered in a live hospital environment, where continuity of care for patients remained the priority throughout commissioning and testing.

“The successful transition reflects the scale of planning, coordination, and technical expertise required to modernise critical infrastructure in one of New Zealand’s busiest hospitals.”

The project also includes a purpose‑built underground services tunnel connecting the Central Plant Complex to the main hospital campus, helping to protect and reliably distribute essential services across the hospital site.

“This underground services tunnel is a key part of building a more resilient hospital campus. It ensures critical services are safely connected and protected for decades to come.

“This investment is about fixing the basics and building the future of health infrastructure. As Auckland continues to grow, this complex will play a critical role in supporting patients, staff, and the delivery of safe, reliable hospital care for many years to come.”

MIL OSI