Government secures long-term housing for Westport

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is ensuring homes delivered after the West Coast floods continue to support Westport for the long term, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka and South Island Minister James Meager say.

The Government will transfer 20 homes at Paparoa Way into local ownership for $1.2 million, keeping them in use as part of Westport’s ongoing housing supply.

“Following the 2021 floods, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Temporary Accommodation Service put these homes in place quickly to support families when they needed it most,” Mr Potaka says.

“The emergency response was critical, and our Government is focused on making sure those short-term solutions continue to deliver long-term outcomes.”

Delivered in partnership with the Buller District Council, the homes are already fully occupied and supporting people who have moved to Westport for work.

“These are modern, near-new homes. Keeping them in the community means they will continue to support families, enable workers to stay, and back the region’s recovery and growth.”

“We are turning an emergency response into a lasting asset for Westport,” Mr Meager says.

“This is a common-sense, forward-thinking initiative that supports a steady, long-term supply of high-quality housing for the West Coast.

“It is also a practical step to increase Westport’s resilience for future events.”

“This is a strong example of central and local government working together to deliver for communities, ensuring good housing remains available where it’s needed, both now and into the future,” Mr Potaka says.

“The sale reflects a balanced approach, supporting ongoing social and economic use of the homes while making the transition workable for a small district.”

The Temporary Accommodation Service will continue to maintain a flexible supply of housing to respond to future emergencies.

MIL OSI