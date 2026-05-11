Keeping Waitākere Hospital flowing this winter

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Source: New Zealand Government

A new transitional lounge opens today at Waitākere Hospital, helping patients leave hospital sooner when they are medically ready and freeing up beds for those needing urgent or emergency care, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This change supports a smoother discharge process and faster access to care for other patients. By helping those who are ready to be discharged from hospital to leave hospital sooner, we can free up beds more quickly for those who need acute care,” Mr Brown says.

Located on the hospital’s ground floor, the lounge provides a dedicated space for patients who are clinically fit for discharge but are waiting for transport, family pickup, or transfer to another care setting such as aged residential care.

“When patients remain in wards after they are medically ready for discharge, it can delay care for others waiting in the emergency department or for planned admissions. This lounge helps ensure beds are available for patients who need to be in hospital.”

The lounge supports patients awaiting discharge arrangements, providing a more appropriate setting than inpatient wards while final steps are completed. It is designed to support a wide range of patients, including those requiring wheelchairs, allowing more patients to be safely moved out of wards earlier in the discharge process.

“The lounge will also improve turnaround times for St John and other transport providers by reducing delays on wards, which is particularly important heading into the busier winter period.

“This is about making better use of hospital beds so people who are acutely unwell can be admitted sooner and treated without unnecessary delay.”

The Waitākere transitional lounge builds on the success of a similar facility at North Shore Hospital, which has been operating for 17 months. On average, around 40 patients a day – about 175 a week – are supported through the North Shore lounge.

Mr Brown says improving discharge processes is a key focus for the health system heading into winter.

“Hospitals typically see higher demand for emergency and acute services during this period, and this lounge will help ease that pressure. It’s a practical example of our focus on fixing the basics and strengthening the health system for the future.”

MIL OSI