Aucklanders asked for feedback on skatepark use

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Source: Auckland Council

Skateboard? Scooter? Bicycle? How do you use Auckland Council’s network of skateparks?

Aucklanders now have their chance to give their feedback about skatepark use through a Have Your Say consultation that runs until 1 June.

Feedback from the consultation will be used to develop a regional skatepark plan for Tāmaki Makaurau.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson urges Aucklanders to take part in the Have Your Say consultation.

“Skateparks really are valued across Tāmaki Makaurau, especially by our tamariki and rangatahi.”

“To keep these spaces safe, well‑designed and future‑ready, we need to hear from the people who use them.

“Your feedback will directly shape how skateparks are planned for and improved across Auckland, so I encourage everyone to have their say.”

This project focuses on skateparks and skate spaces in Auckland Council parks and community facilities, including the design, location, supporting facilities, smaller skate elements in parks, like ramps and rails. It does not include skating or riding outside council-managed parks spaces.

Taryn Crewe, General Manager Parks and Community Facilities says feedback from Aucklanders will help enhance the skatepark experience.

“We welcome submissions from Aucklanders about how they use skateparks.

“This will help the council to understand how skateparks are used across the region, identify priorities for investment and inform future planning, design and upgrades.

“We will also work with community advocates and industry professionals on reviewing feedback and providing design advice.”

Have your say

Consultation is open until Monday 1 June 2026.

Visit akhaveyoursay to learn more and provide feedback online. Submissions can also be made in writing, via email, in person, or by phone. Free internet access is available at Auckland Council libraries.

MIL OSI