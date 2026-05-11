Arrests and impounds for bicycle riding group

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have made four arrests, impounded one vehicle and issued 53 infringement notices following a large-scale bicycle event in Henderson yesterday.

Acting Inspector Damian Albert, Waitematā Road Policing Manager says the event, which was advertised on social media, was attended by approximately 120 riders.

“This group travelled a round trip from Henderson to New Lynn, setting off around 11am and finishing up by 2pm,” he says.

“We had units monitoring the behaviour of the riders to be able to take appropriate enforcement action against those who chose not to follow road safety rules or engaged in any other anti-social behaviour along the way.”

Police monitoring the event were disappointed that a portion of the group failed to comply with road safety messaging and legislation, resulting in the enforcement action.

“These riders showed a complete disregard for others on the road, and we will continue to hold them to account and impound their bikes,” he says.

“Police attempted to keep disruption for commuters to a minimum and hope that police enforcement action today sends a strong message about the seriousness of road safety.”

Police continue to encourage anyone who sees driving or riding of concern to contact us immediately on 111 if it is happening now.

Information can also be provided by calling 105 if it is after the fact or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

MIL OSI