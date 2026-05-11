Internet outage hits Auckland suburbs

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Chorus / screenshot

An estimated 2500 homes and businesses in South Auckland are affected by an internet outage.

Chorus said it had identified damaged copper and fibre cables impacting about 600 copper voice and broadband customers, and 1900 fibre broadband customers.

The company’s outage map shows suburbs in the western part of South Auckland are most affected, including Karaka, Waiuku and the Āwhitu Peninsula.

Details on the outage map shows many of the outages were reported just before 1am on Monday.

“We’re aware of a network outage currently impacting customers in South Auckland and are working urgently to restore services as quickly as possible.

“We apologise for the disruption, we know how important connectivity is for homes and businesses and appreciate customers’ patience while we work through the issue,” said a Chorus spokesperson in statement.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand