Shane van Gisbergen powers to New York NASCAR win

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Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP

Shane van Gisbergen has put on another consummate display of road race driving to easily win the latest round of the NASCAR Cup series in New York.

The New Zealand driver celebrated his 37th birthday the day before by defending his title at the Watkins Glen International circuit – grabbing his first victory of the season and seventh all up in NASCAR racing.

Van Gisbergen dominated the weekend, firstly by putting himself on the pole for the fifth time since switching from Australasian Supercars to the US stock car scene three years ago.

He then proceeded to pull clear from the outset of the ‘Go Bowling at the Glen’ race, displaying his superiority on road circuits compared to rivals who are raised on a diet of oval track racing.

Van Gisbergen has won six of NASCAR’s last seven road or street races and was second in the other.

He led for 74 laps of the race’s 100 laps and the only moment of tension came when pitting with 24 laps to go, dropping him back to 26th at that point.

AFP

However, on new tires and a refreshed tank of gas, the Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet driver scythed through the field, making up 30 seconds on the leader in the space of just 18 laps.

Van Gisbergen hit the front six laps from the end and took the chequered flag seven seconds before American runner-up Michael McDowell in another Chevrolet.

Victory lifts the man nicknamed ‘SVG’ to 16th after 12 of 36 rounds, with only two more road or street races to come, both next month in California.

It was also the first win in the number 97 car, after driving number 88 for his first two seasons – a number made famous by former American great Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Van Gisbergen has long favoured 97 – a number used by his father Robert, a former rally driver.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand