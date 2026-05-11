Wellington bar Red Square to close after ’23 legendary years’

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Unsplash / Lucas Santos

Long time Wellington bar, Red Square, has announced it will be closing at the end of this month.

“As with everything, all good things must come to an end,” the bar wrote on social media.

“Over and incredible 23 years, Red Square has been a huge part of Wellington’s nightlife.”

The bar thanked every person who had walked through its doors, especially thanking loyal regulars and past and present staff.

The bar’s last day will be 30 May, where the public was invited to party one last time at Red Square.

“Here’s to 23 legendary years of Red Square.”

The announcement was flooded with nostalgic comments from the public, calling it the end of an era.

One commentor wrote, “Can’t believe we met here 13 years ago now with two kids.”

Another said, “I dropped my eftpos card in there back in 2006. Good times!”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand