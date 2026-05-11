BGEANX Exchange Obtains New Zealand FSP License, Facilitating Compliant Global Market Operations

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Source: Media Outreach

COLORADO, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 May 2026 – Recently, BGEANX Exchange officially obtained the Financial Service Provider (FSP) registration license in New Zealand. This certification provides authoritative assurance for the compliant operations of BGEANX in the Oceania region, further solidifying its legitimacy in the international market.

Registration as a Financial Service Provider (FSP) in New Zealand is a globally recognized compliance certification and a crucial regulatory qualification in the cryptocurrency market. It requires licensed institutions to strictly adhere to regulatory standards, implementing multiple provisions concerning fund security, anti-money laundering (AML), customer identity verification (KYC), and market conduct norms.

Entities registered with the FSPR (Financial Service Providers Register) are authorized to conduct corresponding business activities. Therefore, BGEANX can operate compliantly in multiple financial services, including asset custody, financial product trading, portfolio management, and cross-border payments, ensuring that the services provided by the platform adhere to legal regulations and international standards.

The compliance team of BGEANX Exchange stated: “Obtaining the New Zealand FSP license is an affirmation of our platform and business, and further demonstrates the global applicability of the BGEANX compliance framework. We consistently adhere to the principle of compliant operations to provide security for global users.”

The acquisition of the FSP license marks the leading position of BGEANX Exchange within the global compliance system. Through this qualification, BGEANX Exchange is able to provide various services that meet international financial regulatory requirements, further enhancing its brand competitiveness in the global market.

BGEANX Exchange has consistently been committed to promoting the standardization of the cryptocurrency market. By obtaining various compliance qualifications, the platform has demonstrated its high regard for and long-term commitment to the regulatory environments of various regions. According to its disclosed compliance roadmap, BGEANX Exchange will continue to strengthen its compliance framework to adapt to the increasingly stringent international regulatory landscape.

Obtaining the FSP license marks another significant milestone in the compliance strategy of BGEANX Exchange. Leveraging its solid compliance foundation, the platform will advance the global development of its digital asset trading services, provide users with innovative financial services, and propel the industry into a new phase of development.

Hashtag: #BGEANX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.