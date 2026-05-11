Arrests in Auckland CBD following flee

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Source: New Zealand Police

Two people have been taken into custody following a fleeing driver incident this afternoon.

At about 12.25pm, Police observed a vehicle with no front number plate travelling through Ponsonby.

Acting Inspector Matt Limrick says units signalled for the vehicle to stop but it failed to do so, instead continuing on along Great North Road.

“Further enquiries revealed the vehicle was also recently reported stolen.

“The Police Eagle Helicopter has been able to locate the vehicle quickly and monitor it’s movements as it travelled through Mount Albert and Grey Lynn.

“A Police pursuit was initiated given the driver’s reckless actions, including excessive speed and driving on the wrong side of the road on multiple occasions.”

Acting Inspector Limrick says the vehicle was spiked, however continued on travelling through the city until coming to a stop in traffic on Nelson Street.

“Police were able to block the vehicle in and two people were quickly taken into custody without incident.

“It’s extremely lucky that the dangerous behaviour of these people didn’t result in anyone suffering serious injuries.”

Charges are now being considered.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI