Humansa and HSBC Group Forge Pioneering Partnership to Make “Longevity as an Asset” a New Standard for Asia’s Wealthy

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 May 2026 – Humansa, international leading integrated longevity institution and a premier destination for preventative healthcare, today announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) and HSBC Life (International) Limited. This strategic collaboration aims to integrate advanced health optimisation with financial and insurance services, redefining how clients manage both their healthspan in Hong Kong and across the region.

Brian Hui, Chief Customer Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, HSBC Hong Kong, Daisy Tsang, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Life Hong Kong and Macau, Don So, Chief Executive Officer, Humansa.

A unified vision: healthspan as a core family asset

In a city renowned for its financial sophistication, the HSBC x Humansa alliance introduces a new paradigm: treating healthspan as a critical component of the modern family portfolio. As longevity science advances and demand for preventative healthcare accelerates, the partnership establishes a pioneering framework for an integrated “health and wealth” ecosystem designed specifically for high‑net‑worth and ultra‑high‑net‑worth clients.

Research from the Stanford Center on Longevity and other leading institutions highlights that many people in developed markets may live close to 100 years, making sustained cognitive and physical performance essential for a life of purpose and fulfilment. Simultaneously, global wealth reports show that affluent families are shifting spending from status goods toward wellness and longevity, and expect their financial partners to support this transition.

Moving beyond siloed services that treat health, wealth and insurance separately, Humansa contributes clinical excellence and geroscience‑based, data‑driven insights, while HSBC brings its wealth and insurance capabilities and a long‑term commitment to Asia as the world’s next major cross‑border wealth hub. Together, the parties aim to build the specialised infrastructure needed to manage health as a high‑value, appreciating asset over a 100‑year life.

Research‑driven excellence for high‑net‑worth clients

Humansa will lead the exploration of specialised longevity programs and dedicated physical spaces that combine clinical precision, behavioural coaching, and premium client experiences tailored to HSBC’s clients. By merging Humansa’s geroscience expertise with HSBC’s global wealth management reach and HSBC Life’s insurance capabilities, the partnership seeks to ensure that clients living longer – and better, at every stage of life.

Directives of the strategic collaboration: three pillars of “Longevity as an Asset”

Under the terms of the MoU, the parties have committed to three key pillars:

Longevity hubs and programs for HSBC clients – Explore the development of flagship “Longevity as an Asset” hubs and programs, where HSBC high-net-worth clients can access Humansa’s advanced diagnostics, health assessments and geroscience‑based services designed to preserve and grow their healthspan capital.

Integrated health‑wealth and insurance advisory – Pilot models where Humansa’s health insights can complement HSBC’s wealth and HSBC Life’s insurance advisory, enabling clients to align wealth management protection and succession strategies with their projected healthspan and personal goals.

Thought leadership and ecosystem building – Co‑create thought‑leadership platforms including research, client forums and CEO‑level dialogues in Hong Kong and other regional hubs to advance understanding of the economics of a 100‑year life, positioning Hong Kong at the forefront of longevity‑driven innovation.

These pillars provide a structured roadmap for turning the idea of “longevity as an asset” into practical offerings and experiences for clients across Asia.

“Humansa was founded on a simple belief: in a 100‑year life, healthspan is the most under‑managed asset on the family balance sheet,” said Don So, Chief Executive Officer of Humansa. “By joining forces with HSBC and HSBC Life, we are building the infrastructure that clients need to measure, protect and grow that asset – with clinical rigour, personalised programs and experiences that match the sophistication of their financial lives.

“Health, wealth and protection are deeply interconnected and shouldn’t be treated in isolation. As people live longer and spend more years beyond working life, they need trusted solutions to protect, grow and pass on their wealth — especially in an increasingly uncertain macro environment. Our partnership with Humansa brings together the best of both organisations to offer high net worth customers a seamless, one-stop health and wealth management solution.” said Daisy Tsang, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Life Hong Kong and Macau.

“People are living longer, and that changes what ‘wealth planning’ really means. Our partnership with Humansa will help our clients treat healthspan as a core family asset, alongside their financial wealth, so they can stay well, stay active and keep their options open over a longer life. By combining Humansa’s longevity expertise with HSBC’s wealth capabilities, we’ll explore new ways to deliver a premium client experience that supports wellbeing and long-term resilience, setting a new standard for how high‑net‑worth families live well across generations.” said Brian Hui, Chief Customer Officer, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, HSBC Hong Kong.

Hashtag: #Humansa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.