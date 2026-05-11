Arrests and seizures in Wairoa

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Source: New Zealand Police

Eastern District Police have responded with enforcement action after reports of gang and firearm-related violence which have increased in the last few weeks.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Love says that gang-related activity disturbs the peace for members of the public and adds to a feeling of being unsafe.

“We want our community in Wairoa to be free of the threat of firearms, violence and general lawlessness that come with the presence of gangs.

“We’re investigating these reports and holding offenders to account,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Love.

Police investigating the reports narrowed down two Wairoa addresses where search warrants were executed.

In one search warrant on Wednesday 6 May, two people were arrested charged with unlawfully carry/possess firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession for supply cannabis, and to cultivate cannabis. They appeared in Gisborne District Court today.

A number of contrabands were also seized, including a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition, class C drugs, cash and a grow tent with cannabis plants.

Another search warrant executed on Thursday 7 May in Mahia, four men were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms. Five firearms were seized. They also appeared in Gisborne District Court today.

A further seven people have been arrested in the past week, charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving, drug offending, possession of an offensive weapon and bail breaches.

“Police in the Eastern district are committed to reducing harm from gangs and related activity.

“Report any illegal activity to 111 if it’s happening now and use our 105 service either by phone or online if the matter is not urgent.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

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